11 heritage centres, museums and galleries to visit during the holidays

Whether you are a history fanatic, or enjoy looking at unique artwork – there’s plenty of museums and art galleries to visit.

We’ve compiled a list of great attractions around the north and north-east to go along to.

Highland Folk Museum

Step back in time and experience life in the Highlands from the 1700s to the 1950s at the Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore, Kingussie.

At Britain’s first open-air museum, you can discover 35 historic buildings and find out how people lived, worked, and enjoyed their spare time all those years ago.

Entry is by donation and you don’t need to book before your visit, however, a parking charge has been introduced to go towards further developments at the facility. For more information go to highlifehighland.com

Ballater Gallery

The Ballater Gallery offers a vast selection of affordable artwork, mostly by Scottish artists, specialising in original art, sculptures and objects d’art.

The Aberdeenshire facility is open seven days a week and aims to source unique pieces to suit all tastes, with many traveling from around the country to view and buy.

With so much being showcased under one roof, it is definitely worth the trip to look for yourself. For more information go to ballatergallery.co.uk

Maritime Museum

You can find the Aberdeen Maritime Museum near the city’s busy harbour on Shiprow, offering an insight into the city’s history with the sea.

From trading and shipping to shipbuilding and offshore life, this facility offers exhibitions to cover all areas dating back to the 16th century.

With displays of objects and artworks, you can discover the incredible story of Aberdeen’s maritime heritage. For more information go to aberdeencity.gov.uk

Aberdeen Art Gallery

Aberdeen Art Gallery opened its doors in 1885, housing a collection of artwork from over 700 years by local, national and international artists and designers.

The public can visit any day of the week to see works from Joan Eardley, the Scottish Colourists, Francis Bacon and more.

For more information go to aberdeencity.gov.uk

Culloden Visitor Centre

At the Culloden Visitor Centre, you can learn about the battlefield where the 1745 Jacobite Rising came to a brutal end.

Place yourself as a soldier in the 360-degree battle immersion theatre and discover the true story from both the Jacobites and the Government’s perspectives.

You can also find weapons, unique artefacts and the proclamation from the Duke of Cumberland in May 1746, describing what would happen to the Jacobites when he defeated them. To book tickets go to nts.org.uk

Gordon Highlanders Museum

You can find the Gordon Highlanders Museum in the west end of Aberdeen in the former home of Scottish artist Sir George Reid.

For 200 years north east farmers, fishermen, labourers, aristocrats and university students formed one of the best army regiments Britain had ever seen — the Gordon Highlanders.

Their stories are told at the museum through great exhibitions and knowledgeable staff and volunteers. For more information go to gordonhighlanders.com

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

The Inverness Museum and Art Gallery is the perfect place to learn more about the history of the city and the Scottish Highlands.

There is much to explore, from artefacts and collections celebrating the Highland heritage to galleries featuring both local and national artists and designers.

The facility is open Tuesday to Saturday with varying open hours. For more information go to highlifehighland.com

Aberdeenshire Farming Museum

If you’ve visited Aden Country Park before, you may know about its farming museum.

Relive the history of Aberdeenshire farming in a unique farm steading built around 1800, describing its past through themes including The Aden Estate Story, The Horseman’s House and Weel Vrocht Grun.

The museum is open from April until October, Thursday to Saturday, with no entry cost. For more information go to adencountrypark.org.uk

Alford Heritage Centre

The old Aberdeen and Northern Marts building in Alford has stood since 1905, where people used to buy, sell and socialise.

The museum thrives to preserve and educate people about the traditional way people lived in the northeast for hundreds of years.

After seven years of hard work to bring the building back to life from volunteers, there are now exhibits to explore. For more information alfordheritagemuseum.com

Highlanders Museum at Fort George

After 250 years as a stationed military site and training depot, Fort George continues to host a regular Infantry Battalion of the British Army, currently the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 SCOTS).

This popular visitor site was strategically placed to suppress Jacobite ambitions after the 1745 rebellion.

For more information go to thehighlandersmuseum.com

Garioch Heritage Centre

Home to collections of the Garioch Heritage Society, the centre in Inverurie on the site of old railway works, offers information on the history of the area.

Here you can discover the story of life in Garioch, exploring the domestic and working lives of locals from the past until the present.

The upstairs gallery has been improved, incorporating technological updates and offers a variety of artifacts to create a detailed timeline for visitors. For more information go to gariochheritage.co.uk