Scottish upland sheep scheme payments begin to farmers and crofters

More than 1,000 farmers and crofters have started receiving payments through the 2023 Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS).

The scheme, worth more than £6.6 million, provides additional support, on top of the Basic Payment Scheme, to sheep producers who rely on poorer quality rough grazing land.

According to the Scottish Government, 97% of the eligible applications to SUSSS have now been processed for payment, with the first payments made on Friday May 10.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: “I know how important it is for sheep producers to have confidence in the support available to them be delivered on time and as expected.

“It is vital to being able to plan and budget for the year, so we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure the funding is in accounts as soon as possible.

“We are fortunate to have an incredible sheep farming sector that is globally renowned, with thousands of jobs dependant on well raised flocks, efficient distribution and enormous retail potential at home and abroad.

“We will continue to do all we can to provide the backing needed to protect the highest standards across the country and the communities that rely on them.”

As of May 10, payments of £6.6 million started to be issued to 1,100 businesses.

This means 97% of eligible businesses have been picked up for payment and 93% of the anticipated expenditure for the scheme issued.

Remaining payments will be made as soon as possible in the coming weeks.