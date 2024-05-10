Scottish upland sheep scheme payments begin to farmers and crofters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scottish upland sheep scheme payments begin to farmers and crofters

The payments worth £6.6 million commenced on Friday May 10.

By Katrina Macarthur
The 2023 Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS) payments have commenced today (Friday May 10).
The 2023 Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS) payments have commenced today (Friday May 10).

More than 1,000 farmers and crofters have started receiving payments through the 2023 Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS).

The scheme, worth more than £6.6 million, provides additional support, on top of the Basic Payment Scheme, to sheep producers who rely on poorer quality rough grazing land.

According to the Scottish Government, 97% of the eligible applications to SUSSS have now been processed for payment, with the first payments made on Friday May 10.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: “I know how important it is for sheep producers to have confidence in the support available to them be delivered on time and as expected.

“It is vital to being able to plan and budget for the year, so we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure the funding is in accounts as soon as possible.

“We are fortunate to have an incredible sheep farming sector that is globally renowned, with thousands of jobs dependant on well raised flocks, efficient distribution and enormous retail potential at home and abroad.

“We will continue to do all we can to provide the backing needed to protect the highest standards across the country and the communities that rely on them.”

As of May 10, payments of £6.6 million started to be issued to 1,100 businesses.

This means 97% of eligible businesses have been picked up for payment and 93% of the anticipated expenditure for the scheme issued.

Remaining payments will be made as soon as possible in the coming weeks.

More from Farming

Alasdair Prentice and Olivia Busson are the new owners of the practice in Huntly.
New owners of Strathbogie Veterinary Centre looking to the future
Precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place at impacted premises.
BSE confirmed on Scottish farm
The Keith based company has been hauling livestock for over 50 years.
Keith hauliers Ian S Roger to cease all livestock haulage from May 31
King Charles III takes on the role in the society's 240th anniversary year.
King Charles III announced as patron of the RHASS
The food supply chain relies on seasonal workers such as fruit pickers. Photograph by John Giles/PA Wire.
UK Government extends seasonal worker visa route for 5 years
The deadline for Single Application Forms (SAF) is midnight on May 15.
Deadline: Farmers urged to 'crack on' with SAF forms as May 15 looms
The livestock judging will take place on Monday August 5.
Judges announced for this year's Turriff Show
Dyke stockman John Duncan with the senior champion Dyke Tango which sold for 10,000gns.
Dyke and Goldies herds top Stirling Limousins at 12,000gns thrice
Rednock Shaggy Poll from Gill and Malcolm Pye sold for 11,000gns.
Salers and Beef Shorthorns achieve dearer trade on the year in Stirling
Stephick Elvis Y395 from Steph Dick was overall Aberdeen-Angus champion and led the trade at 8,000gns.
Stephick tops Stirling Aberdeen-Angus trade at 8,000gns