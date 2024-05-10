It’s back to work for Fraserburgh care home residents as new shop opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

It’s back to work for Fraserburgh care home residents as new shop opens

Staff in their 90s are serving up old-fashioned sweeties and selling copies of The P&J.

By Ross Hempseed
Kathleen Muir and Betty Smith love to work in the shop. Image: AHSCP.
Kathleen Muir and Betty Smith love to work in the shop. Image: AHSCP.

A group of pensioners from a Fraserburgh care home are jumping feet first back into work at the new onsite shop.

The elderly but no less enthusiastic group are donning their uniforms for an early morning start at Faithlie Care Home on Lochpots Road.

Their get-up-and-go attitude has proven that age is just a number, with workers aged 90+ taking on tasks at the shop.

These include rota shifts where they help sort the paper delivery, weigh out sweets on the scales and serve customers.

Claire Birnie and Betty Smith at the shop counter. Image: AHSCP.

Faithlie home has 31 residents and is operated by Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership, who greenlighted the project as it would benefit the residents and wider community.

According to the care home manager, Claire Birnie, there has been a lot of excitement about the new shop.

She said: “There’s been such a buzz about the place, we decided to create a shop within the home following a residents’ meeting.

“Some of our residents can’t get out to the shops as easily, and they also really missed the experience of selecting things to buy and having a natter with others.

“Even our papers just got delivered here, so we decided to shake things up a bit.”

Kathleen Muir, 92, and Betty Smith, 93, both love to help in the shop. Image: AHSCP.

‘I’m really looking forward to getting behind the counter’

Among those helping out is great-grandmother Betty Smith.

Betty loves to don her green apron for one shift a week.

She said: “I’m 93 and a half, and I’ve decided to put my name down on the rota.

“I was always a housewife, and I’m really looking forward to getting behind the counter.

“It’ll be so handy to have a shop here, and my shifts will keep me busy.”

Also eager to take on some work is 92-year-old Kathleen Muir, who retired from working 30 years ago.

Care home resident, Izzy Duthie, 64, gets ready to serve fellow resident, Kathy Duthie, 94 (no relation). Image: AHSCP.

She added: “I was a nurse and I worked with children who had disabilities.

“I decided to get involved with the shop because it was something that bit different. It may only be a little shop, but it has everything we need.

The shop also supports independent businesses displaying handmade items.

Funds raised from sales will be put back into the shop, alongside the care home’s amenity fund – which is used to support residents in various activities alongside trips out.

