Health Secretary Neil Gray ‘expects’ return to 24-hour urgent care after Skye health crisis

Health Secretary Neil Gray says he expects NHS Highland to get on with plans to restore 24-hour urgent care at Portree Hospital in Skye, after an out-of-hours crisis hit the island.

The senior SNP minister met NHS Highland bosses on Wednesday morning to discuss two major incidents which saw the emergency care system collapse on Saturday.

Teacher Eilidh Beaton nearly died while waiting an hour for an ambulance that evening as crews were attending other incidents, including the death of a woman at Skye Live Festival.

Both incidents occurred shortly before midnight just minutes from Portree Community Hospital, which no longer offers urgent care after 7.30pm due to “staffing challenges”.

24-hour care must return

Speaking to the P&J in Aberdeen today, Mr Gray confirmed the SNP government expects NHS Highland to work to restore 24-hour urgent care.

But he would not comment on calls by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes for the health board to carry out an urgent investigation, stating he needed the “full facts”.

He said: “I expect a delivery plan urgently. And that I would expect us to be returning to a point where there was previously 24 hour care available at Portree.

“Due to staffing challenges, that hasn’t been in place for some time.

“But I’m looking at the new chief executive Fiona Davies to come forward to me with the delivery plan on how they get to the point of being able to return to that so that local residents can feel some comfort in the fact there is that response coming.”

The Orkney-born health secretary said being brought up in an island community means he understands the need to deliver services “as close to home as possible”.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting was Sir Lewis Ritchie who came forward with an external review around services on Skye six years ago.

It stated that moving all services to Broadford Hospital – a 40-minute drive away – would be “disadvantageous to the people of North Skye”.

It recommended that “out-of-hours urgent care access at Portree Hospital should be provided 24/7 – there should be no closure of Portree Hospital in the out-of-hours period.”

Mr Gray added: “My thoughts go out to the family of the person who sadly passed away and also the woman who had an anaphylactic shock.

“My understanding is the two ambulances that served that area were called out to other emergency incidents and the situation was a very challenging one.”

