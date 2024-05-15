Health Secretary Neil Gray ‘expects’ return to 24-hour urgent care after Skye health crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Health Secretary Neil Gray ‘expects’ return to 24-hour urgent care after Skye health crisis

Teacher Eilidh Beaton nearly died while waiting an hour for an ambulance as crews were attending other incidents, including the death of a woman at Skye Live Festival.

By Adele Merson
Health Secretary Neil Gray spoke to the P&J in Aberdeen about two major incidents in Skye at the weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Health Secretary Neil Gray spoke to the P&J in Aberdeen about two major incidents in Skye at the weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Health Secretary Neil Gray says he expects NHS Highland to get on with plans to restore 24-hour urgent care at Portree Hospital in Skye, after an out-of-hours crisis hit the island.

The senior SNP minister met NHS Highland bosses on Wednesday morning to discuss two major incidents which saw the emergency care system collapse on Saturday.

Teacher Eilidh Beaton nearly died while waiting an hour for an ambulance that evening as crews were attending other incidents, including the death of a woman at Skye Live Festival.

Both incidents occurred shortly before midnight just minutes from Portree Community Hospital, which no longer offers urgent care after 7.30pm due to “staffing challenges”.

24-hour care must return

Speaking to the P&J in Aberdeen today, Mr Gray confirmed the SNP government expects NHS Highland to work to restore 24-hour urgent care.

But he would not comment on calls by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes for the health board to carry out an urgent investigation, stating he needed the “full facts”.

He said: “I expect a delivery plan urgently. And that I would expect us to be returning to a point where there was previously 24 hour care available at Portree.

“Due to staffing challenges, that hasn’t been in place for some time.

“But I’m looking at the new chief executive Fiona Davies to come forward to me with the delivery plan on how they get to the point of being able to return to that so that local residents can feel some comfort in the fact there is that response coming.”

Skye teacher Eilidh Beaton nearly died while waiting nearly an hour for an ambulance after going into anaphylactic shock. Pictured with her partner Michael Matheson. Image: Supplied.

The Orkney-born health secretary said being brought up in an island community means he understands the need to deliver services “as close to home as possible”.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting was Sir Lewis Ritchie who came forward with an external review around services on Skye six years ago.

It stated that moving all services to Broadford Hospital – a 40-minute drive away – would be “disadvantageous to the people of North Skye”.

It recommended that “out-of-hours urgent care access at Portree Hospital should be provided 24/7 – there should be no closure of Portree Hospital in the out-of-hours period.”

Mr Gray added: “My thoughts go out to the family of the person who sadly passed away and also the woman who had an anaphylactic shock.

“My understanding is the two ambulances that served that area were called out to other emergency incidents and the situation was a very challenging one.”

READ MORE:

More from Scottish politics

Pope Francis is presiding over a climate change summit at the Vatican this week. The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron almost booked flights there without an invite. Image: AP (left)/DC Thomson (right)
Mix up nearly sent Aberdeen's Lord Provost on £2,000 trip to Vatican climate change…
Health Secretary Neil Gray spoke to the P&J in Aberdeen about two major incidents in Skye at the weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
John Swinney commits to debate future of oil and gas in Aberdeen
Health Secretary Neil Gray spoke to the P&J in Aberdeen about two major incidents in Skye at the weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Chris Deerin: Here's why it's time for more MSPs at Holyrood
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar defended his party’s candidate selections (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sarwar defends election candidate selections from outside Scotland
Health Secretary Neil Gray spoke to the P&J in Aberdeen about two major incidents in Skye at the weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Here's how communities along the A96 react to Green claims the dualling project won't…
2
Health Secretary Neil Gray spoke to the P&J in Aberdeen about two major incidents in Skye at the weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
David Knight: Getting everyday matters right is SNP's only route to independence
Health Secretary Neil Gray spoke to the P&J in Aberdeen about two major incidents in Skye at the weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Scotland's largest men's mental health charity faces collapse in months after government pulls funding
2
The Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers submitted a pay claim in January (Danny Lawson/PA)
Teachers’ panel warns over lack of progress on submitted pay claim
Just FOUR homes approved so far under SNP scheme to boost key workers in…
A9 dualling: John Swinney 'committed' to delivering delayed project

Conversation