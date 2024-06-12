Six Bridgerton-style homes on sale in Aberdeenshire

The hit TV series Bridgerton has inspired many to follow the trends of the series, with properties essential for fans who want to live like nobility.

The fits and fashions of the Georgian era may have garnered many fans who want to know the comings and goings of the Bridgerton family.

Series actors include Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh and Julie Andrews, who narrates each episode.

The show is popular worldwide, with the second part of the much-anticipated third series dropping this week on Netflix.

Each series follows one of the Bridgerton children in their quest for love, whilst navigating London’s high society.

The backdrops have fascinated fans for years with opulent staterooms and grand houses.

These are some of the grandest Bridgerton-style homes on the market in Aberdeenshire.

Cults House

Described as “one of Cults’ hidden gems” this gorgeous country home has six bedrooms, six reception rooms and five bathrooms, so plenty of space for a large family or guests.

In true grandiose style, the home features a billiards room, drawing room, and orangery and dates back to about 1690 and was the first house to be built in Cults.

Period features include high ceilings, cornice work, picture rails, wood panelling, deep skirting boards, panelled doors, archways, alcoves, column-style radiators, and bay windows.

Cults House is listed with Savills for £1.25m.

Craigentoul

While this home has all the period features which evoke the time of Bridgerton, there are many modern touches to make it a very attractive property.

These include a full leisure complex with a huge swimming pool, separate hot tub, steam room, sauna and air-conditioned gym. There is also a tennis court.

Dating back to about 1880, it is a stunning Victorian mansion in the leafy area of Bieldside.

Stylish and contemporary living spaces sit in harmony with period style features including pitch pine woodwork with panelled doors, column radiators, deep skirting boards and bay windows.

Craigentoul is listed with Savills for £1.95m.

Easter Skene House

Easter Skene House lies west of Westhill, set among the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside.

The pink-hued house is a B-listed property built in 1832 by John Smith, arguably Aberdeen’s most famous architect.

The property contains six bedrooms, four reception rooms and four bathrooms with period features such as high ceilings and crown mouldings.

In addition to the main house, a gardener’s cottage is situated on the grounds.

Easter Skene House is listed with Galbraith for £1.3m.

Straloch House

With 240 acres of land, a small loch and even its very own private chapel, Straloch House Estate is straight out of the Georgian era.

The impressive mansion near Newmachar is a perfect example of the opulence of the time, featuring 15 bedrooms, three formal reception rooms, a gym and a billiard room.

Straloch has the perfect blend of classic fixtures and fittings and those essential modern touches you can’t live without.

The sprawling grounds make it the ideal peaceful getaway with a walled garden as well as a B-listed two-bedroom gate lodge and a private chapel.

Straloch House is listed with Galbraith for £1.95m.

Newton House

An elegant country property dating from 1692, sits attractively within its own landscaped grounds, which includes a Victorian walled garden.

Near Insch, the mansion mixes period features with plush, modern furnishings and wallpaper, creating a unique and characterful home.

There are seven reception rooms, nine bedrooms, and seven bathrooms spread over five floors.

It also has a cinema and gym as well as an enclosed courtyard at the back, perfect for evening entertaining.

Sitting on 36 acres is a two-bedroom lodge, stables, outbuildings, fountain and tennis court, which comes with the mansion.

Newton House is listed with Savills for £1.65m.

Waterton House

Dating back to 1850, Waterton House is a charming detached country home in Ellon.

It was constructed in the Gothic Tudor style with features including stained glass, herringbone flooring and large windows, which bring a lot of natural light.

The property has four reception rooms, five bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as a conservatory and 1.5 acres of land.

A highlight of the home is the large timber log cabin in the back garden, which offers a versatile entertaining space, ideal for a Bridgerton-style summer party.

Waterton House is listed with Galbraith for £630,000.