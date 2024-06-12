Six Bridgerton-style homes on sale in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six Bridgerton-style homes on sale in Aberdeenshire

These properties evoke the class and grandeur of the popular Netflix series.

Aberdeenshire is abundant with opulent manor houses fit for nobility. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire is abundant with opulent manor houses fit for nobility. Image: DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

The hit TV series Bridgerton has inspired many to follow the trends of the series, with properties essential for fans who want to live like nobility.

The fits and fashions of the Georgian era may have garnered many fans who want to know the comings and goings of the Bridgerton family.

Series actors include Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh and Julie Andrews, who narrates each episode.

Some of the cast of the hit-show Bridgerton.
Some of the cast of the hit-show Bridgerton. Image: PA Wire.

The show is popular worldwide, with the second part of the much-anticipated third series dropping this week on Netflix.

Each series follows one of the Bridgerton children in their quest for love, whilst navigating London’s high society.

The backdrops have fascinated fans for years with opulent staterooms and grand houses.

These are some of the grandest Bridgerton-style homes on the market in Aberdeenshire.

Exterior of Cults House, Aberdeenshire
Cults House. Image: Savills.

Cults House

Described as “one of Cults’ hidden gems” this gorgeous country home has six bedrooms, six reception rooms and five bathrooms, so plenty of space for a large family or guests.

In true grandiose style, the home features a billiards room, drawing room, and orangery and dates back to about 1690 and was the first house to be built in Cults.

Cosy family room and kitchen at Cults House.
Cosy family room and kitchen. Image: Savills.

Period features include high ceilings, cornice work, picture rails, wood panelling, deep skirting boards, panelled doors, archways, alcoves, column-style radiators, and bay windows.

Cults House is listed with Savills for £1.25m.

Craigentoul

Exterior of Craigentoul, Bieldside.
Craigentoul, Bieldside. Image: Savills.

While this home has all the period features which evoke the time of Bridgerton, there are many modern touches to make it a very attractive property.

These include a full leisure complex with a huge swimming pool, separate hot tub, steam room, sauna and air-conditioned gym. There is also a tennis court.

An air-conditioned gym at Craigentoul.
An air-conditioned gym. Image: Savills.

Dating back to about 1880, it is a stunning Victorian mansion in the leafy area of Bieldside.

Stylish and contemporary living spaces sit in harmony with period style features including pitch pine woodwork with panelled doors, column radiators, deep skirting boards and bay windows.

Swimming pool at Craigentoul.
Swimming pool at Craigentoul. Image: Savills.

Craigentoul is listed with Savills for £1.95m.

Easter Skene House

Exterior of Easter Skene House, which lies west of Westhill in Aberdeenshire.
Bridgerton fans will love the impressive Easter Skene House, which lies west of Westhill in Aberdeenshire. Image: Galbraith.

Easter Skene House lies west of Westhill, set among the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside.

The pink-hued house is a B-listed property built in 1832 by John Smith, arguably Aberdeen’s most famous architect.

The drawing room at Easter Skene House.
The drawing room. Image: Galbraith.

The property contains six bedrooms, four reception rooms and four bathrooms with period features such as high ceilings and crown mouldings.

In addition to the main house, a gardener’s cottage is situated on the grounds.

Easter Skene House is listed with Galbraith for £1.3m.

Straloch House

Straloch House Estate main house with grass and trees.
Straloch House. Image: Galbraith.

With 240 acres of land, a small loch and even its very own private chapel, Straloch House Estate is straight out of the Georgian era.

Living room at Straloch House Estate with furniture, TV and light.
One of the home’s sitting rooms. Image: Galbraith.

The impressive mansion near Newmachar is a perfect example of the opulence of the time, featuring 15 bedrooms, three formal reception rooms, a gym and a billiard room.

Straloch has the perfect blend of classic fixtures and fittings and those essential modern touches you can’t live without.

One of Straloch Houses' 15 bedrooms.
One of Straloch Houses’ 15 bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

The sprawling grounds make it the ideal peaceful getaway with a walled garden as well as a B-listed two-bedroom gate lodge and a private chapel.

Straloch House is listed with Galbraith for £1.95m.

Newton House

Exterior of Newton House in Aberdeenshire.
The majestic Newton House in Aberdeenshire is ideal for Bridgerton-style gatherings. Image: Savills.

An elegant country property dating from 1692, sits attractively within its own landscaped grounds, which includes a Victorian walled garden.

Near Insch, the mansion mixes period features with plush, modern furnishings and wallpaper, creating a unique and characterful home.

Drawing room at Newton House.
Drawing room. Image: Savills.

There are seven reception rooms, nine bedrooms, and seven bathrooms spread over five floors.

It also has a cinema and gym as well as an enclosed courtyard at the back, perfect for evening entertaining.

The courtyard.
Courtyard. Image: Savills.

Sitting on 36 acres is a two-bedroom lodge, stables, outbuildings, fountain and tennis court, which comes with the mansion.

Newton House is listed with Savills for £1.65m.

Waterton House

Exterior of Waterton House, Ellon.
Waterton House, Ellon. Image: Galbraith.

Dating back to 1850, Waterton House is a charming detached country home in Ellon.

It was constructed in the Gothic Tudor style with features including stained glass, herringbone flooring and large windows, which bring a lot of natural light.

A light and airy sitting room at Waterton House.
A light and airy sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

The property has four reception rooms, five bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as a conservatory and 1.5 acres of land.

A highlight of the home is the large timber log cabin in the back garden, which offers a versatile entertaining space, ideal for a Bridgerton-style summer party.

Waterton House is listed with Galbraith for £630,000.

More from Property

The island and the log cabin that comes with it. Image: Galbraith
Mullagrach Island: Remote getaway on the market for £500,000
Boggy Park enjoys a spectacular location overlooking the Morven hills.
Enjoy long soaks in the hot tub in this amazing £499,000 Highland home
Marcliffe Hotel
The Marcliffe Hotel: An Aberdeen institution
Sir Jim Milne shakes hands on the deal with Marcliffe managing director Ross Spence.
Exclusive: Sir Jim Milne's Balmoral Group buys the Marcliffe
Bancon Homes Aden Meadows new homes in Aberdeen
Live your summer dream in a new home for less than you think
This week's property round-up features an amazing mix of homes.
Six £400,000 homes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands
13 Ashley Road is a property with pizzazz.
Sam shows us inside her amazing Tardis-like Aberdeen home
With rainbow steps, there's never a dull day at 7 Pilot Square.
This bright and bold Fittie home is sure to make you smile
Holly Lodge in Strathpeffer. Image: ASG Commercial.
Stunning Victorian B&B lodge nestled in the Highlands goes on the market for £630,000
This converted steading at 1 East Mains of Barras has a countryside setting in easy reach of Stonehaven.
Steading conversion near Stonehaven offers best of town and country living

Conversation