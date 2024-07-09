Neighbour from hell warned his XL Bully would ‘eat’ victim

A nightmare neighbour threatened to get his XL Bully to “eat” his victim during a foul-mouthed tired of abuse.

Isaac Metcalfe shouted, swore and threatened three different neighbours during a furious meltdown in Johnshaven.

The 34-year-old warned neighbours would “get it” and that he would use an axe to smash down one man’s door.

He even fetched his formidable and controversial breed of dog, an XL Bully, and taunted that it would “eat” one of them.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened outside homes in Golden Acre around 5.40pm on February 16.

It began with Metcalfe banging on a neighbour’s door and shouting and swearing at her, making derogatory comments and threats.

‘You’re getting it as well. You don’t know who I am’

His terrified neighbour was so scared she felt nauseous and began to shake as she contacted the police.

Hearing the commotion, a second neighbour looked out of her window and was spotted by Metcalfe who turned his attention to her.

He shouted: “You’re getting it as well. You don’t know who I am.”

Metcalfe pressed his face against the woman’s window and banged on her door while shouting and screaming.

He did eventually leave but returned just five minutes later and approached a third neighbour’s address.

Again he shouted aggressively, stating he was “going to get an axe and smash his door in”.

The man opened the door and Metcalfe advised he was going to “drag him up and down the grass” and “f*** him up”.

‘You should be arresting my neighbour’

Ms Shaw told the court: “The accused was heard to state he was going to get his dogs and that the dogs would eat him.

“He left and returned in possession of an XL Bully dog.

“He then stated ‘come on, open this door so I can let this dog f*** you up’.”

Metcalfe did finally leave and was arrested by the police.

During the journey to the station, Metcalfe began banging the cage in the rear of the police van.

On arrival at the station, officers noted swelling around his eye which had not been present when he was arrested.

Metcalfe told them: “You should be arresting my neighbour. He is the one who assaulted me and he’s at home playing the Xbox.”

Metcalfe, now of Castle Street, Johnshaven, pled guilty to three charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “Effectively this is a neighbour dispute that’s gone on for some time relating to dogs running about gardens etc.

“For his part, he did address that by putting up a fence, however the relationship soured prior to him doing that.

“Things escalated and he accepts he conducted himself in the manner libelled.”

‘I’m this close to sending you to prison’

Mr Burn added Metcalfe was a “troubled” individual who “didn’t have the best starts in life”.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane, address Metcalfe directly, said: “I presume, with the face you made when your solicitor said you were a troubled individual, I take it you don’t agree with that.”

Metcalfe replied that it was “just hard to hear”.

The sheriff continued: “From what I read in this social work report you are troubled individual.

“What I don’t like is when you start threatening people with an XL Bully dog.”

Metcalfe tried to interrupt but Sheriff McFarlane went on: “Please don’t speak. You’re just going to make matters worse for yourself.”

Holding up her thumb and forefinger, she said: “I’m this close to sending you to prison, so it’s best for you to keep quiet.”

As a direct alternative to prison, who ordered Metcalfe to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 12 months.

