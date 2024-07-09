Neighbour from hell warned his XL Bully would ‘eat’ victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbour from hell warned his XL Bully would ‘eat’ victim

Isaac Metcalfe shouted, swore and threatened three different neighbours during a furious meltdown in Johnshaven.

By Danny McKay
Isaac Metcalfe who threatened to set his XL Bully on a neighbour and the Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Isaac Metcalfe with his XL Bully. Image: Facebook

A nightmare neighbour threatened to get his XL Bully to “eat” his victim during a foul-mouthed tired of abuse.

The 34-year-old warned neighbours would “get it” and that he would use an axe to smash down one man’s door.

He even fetched his formidable and controversial breed of dog, an XL Bully, and taunted that it would “eat” one of them.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened outside homes in Golden Acre around 5.40pm on February 16.

It began with Metcalfe banging on a neighbour’s door and shouting and swearing at her, making derogatory comments and threats.

‘You’re getting it as well. You don’t know who I am’

His terrified neighbour was so scared she felt nauseous and began to shake as she contacted the police.

Hearing the commotion, a second neighbour looked out of her window and was spotted by Metcalfe who turned his attention to her.

He shouted: “You’re getting it as well. You don’t know who I am.”

Metcalfe pressed his face against the woman’s window and banged on her door while shouting and screaming.

He did eventually leave but returned just five minutes later and approached a third neighbour’s address.

Again he shouted aggressively, stating he was “going to get an axe and smash his door in”.

The man opened the door and Metcalfe advised he was going to “drag him up and down the grass” and “f*** him up”.

‘You should be arresting my neighbour’

Ms Shaw told the court: “The accused was heard to state he was going to get his dogs and that the dogs would eat him.

“He left and returned in possession of an XL Bully dog.

“He then stated ‘come on, open this door so I can let this dog f*** you up’.”

Metcalfe did finally leave and was arrested by the police.

During the journey to the station, Metcalfe began banging the cage in the rear of the police van.

On arrival at the station, officers noted swelling around his eye which had not been present when he was arrested.

Metcalfe told them: “You should be arresting my neighbour. He is the one who assaulted me and he’s at home playing the Xbox.”

Metcalfe, now of Castle Street, Johnshaven, pled guilty to three charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “Effectively this is a neighbour dispute that’s gone on for some time relating to dogs running about gardens etc.

“For his part, he did address that by putting up a fence, however the relationship soured prior to him doing that.

“Things escalated and he accepts he conducted himself in the manner libelled.”

‘I’m this close to sending you to prison’

Mr Burn added Metcalfe was a “troubled” individual who “didn’t have the best starts in life”.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane, address Metcalfe directly, said: “I presume, with the face you made when your solicitor said you were a troubled individual, I take it you don’t agree with that.”

Metcalfe replied that it was “just hard to hear”.

The sheriff continued: “From what I read in this social work report you are troubled individual.

“What I don’t like is when you start threatening people with an XL Bully dog.”

Metcalfe tried to interrupt but Sheriff McFarlane went on: “Please don’t speak. You’re just going to make matters worse for yourself.”

Holding up her thumb and forefinger, she said: “I’m this close to sending you to prison, so it’s best for you to keep quiet.”

As a direct alternative to prison, who ordered Metcalfe to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 12 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

