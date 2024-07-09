Exclusive: Aberdeen must retain Bojan Miovski this summer, says Scotland legend Ally McCoist

Aberdeen must retain star striker Bojan Miovski to spearhead Jimmy Thelin’s first season at Pittodrie, insists Scotland legend Ally McCoist.

Miovski is on the radar of clubs across Europe with the view to a potential summer transfer window swoop.

Italian Serie A outfit Bologna are tracking the North Macedonian international striker.

McCoist reckons Bologna will be looking to land another gem from Pittodrie after the success of Lewis Ferguson.

Bologna signed Ferguson from the Dons in a £3m move in summer 2022 and the midfielder has been a smash hit in Italy.

Dutch outfit Feyenoord have been linked with Miovski who is also being tracked by clubs in Germany, England and Spain.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently confirmed there have been no offers for Miovski – yet.

The Dons are braced for summer approaches for the striker who has two years remaining on his Pittodrie contract.

Cormack warned Aberdeen will only sell goal hero Miovski, 25, this summer if they get “absolutely the right price”.

Aberdeen initiated talks on an extended contract with Miovski last season but a new deal has not materialised.

McCoist reckons Miovski can shine in any league – and warns the Dons must keep him beyond the summer window.

He said: “Miovski and Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) are arguably the two best centre-forwards in the country at the moment.

“Miovski’s movement is great and I think he will score goals in any company.

“If I was Aberdeen I would be trying to pin him down on a longer contract.

“They don’t want Miovski to be leaving.”

‘No surprise Miovski is attracting interest from across Europe’

Former Rangers striker McCoist, 61, knows what it takes to be a goal hero – he netted almost 400 times during his career in Scotland.

Last season Miovski scored 26 goals in all competitions for Aberdeen.

It followed up his 18-goal salvo in his debut season following a £535,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in the summer of 2022.

McCoist said: “I like Miovski.

“He is a very confident finisher. I think Miovski has the lot and is aggressive enough as well.

“Miovski can play up front alone and he can play in a two.

“It’s no surprise he is attracting interest from across Europe.”

Bologna could raid Aberdeen again

Bologna previously raided Aberdeen when securing Scotland international Ferguson in summer 2022.

Ferguson has made a sensational impact and was presented with the Bulgarelli Number 8 Award, given to the best midfielder in the Italian top-flight for a campaign.

Bologna captain Ferguson was being tracked by Italian Serie A big-hitters Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio and Inter Milan with the view to a summer move.

Napoli were understood to be preparing a bid of around 25 million euros (£21m) for Ferguson this summer.

Aberdeen negotiated a huge 20% sell-on fee should another club complete a deal to sign Ferguson from Bologna.

However Ferguson suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury in May that required surgery.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows recently said Miovski is good enough to star in any of Europe’s top five leagues – Italy, Spain, Germany, England and France.

McCoist reckons Ferguson’s success in Italy could strengthen Bologna’s resolve to raid Pittodrie again for Miovski.

McCoist said: “What Miovski is doing deserves the opportunity to play at an excellent level.

“So it is no surprise that Bologna are looking at Miovski.

“Bologna will be thinking they just got the midfielder of the year in Serie A from Aberdeen.

“We could maybe nick another one.”

Ferguson’s meteoric rise in Serie A

McCoist has been commentating on the Euro 2024 finals and is disappointed Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament.

Ferguson, 24, does not expect to play until near the end of the year, meaning he will miss the start of Scotland’s Nations League campaign.

McCoist said: “I’m absolutely gutted for him.

“Lewis had a brilliant season at Bologna.

“He will be back into that Scotland team for years to come.

“He is a great lad and I’m so pleased for him that it has gone so well in Italy.”

Ally McCoist was talking with the Press and Journal on behalf of talkSPORT BET.