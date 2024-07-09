Exclusive: Aberdeen must retain Bojan Miovski this summer, says Scotland legend Ally McCoist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen must retain Bojan Miovski this summer, says Scotland legend Ally McCoist

Aberdeen should ramp up their bid to secure star striker Miovski on an extended contract, insists McCoist.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen must retain star striker Bojan Miovski to spearhead Jimmy Thelin’s first season at Pittodrie, insists Scotland legend Ally McCoist.

Miovski is on the radar of clubs across Europe with the view to a potential summer transfer window swoop.

Italian Serie A outfit Bologna are tracking the North Macedonian international striker.

McCoist reckons Bologna will be looking to land another gem from Pittodrie after the success of Lewis Ferguson.

Bologna signed Ferguson from the Dons in a £3m move in summer 2022 and the midfielder has been a smash hit in Italy.

Dutch outfit Feyenoord have been linked with Miovski who is also being tracked by clubs in Germany, England and Spain.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently confirmed there have been no offers for Miovski – yet.

The Dons are braced for summer approaches for the striker who has two years remaining on his Pittodrie contract.

Cormack warned Aberdeen will only sell goal hero Miovski, 25, this summer if they get “absolutely the right price”.

Aberdeen initiated talks on an extended contract with Miovski last season but a new deal has not materialised.

McCoist reckons Miovski can shine in any league – and  warns the Dons must keep him beyond the summer window.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

He said: “Miovski and Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) are arguably the two best centre-forwards in the country at the moment.

“Miovski’s movement is great and I think he will score goals in any company.

“If I was Aberdeen I would be trying to pin him down on a longer contract.

“They don’t want Miovski to be leaving.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training in Portugal.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

‘No surprise Miovski is attracting interest from across Europe’

Former Rangers striker McCoist, 61, knows what it takes to be a goal hero – he netted almost 400 times during his career in Scotland.

Last season Miovski scored 26 goals in all competitions for Aberdeen.

It followed up his 18-goal salvo in his debut season following a £535,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in the summer of 2022.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores a penalty kick against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores a penalty kick against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

McCoist said: “I like Miovski.

“He is a very confident finisher. I think Miovski has the lot and is aggressive enough as well.

“Miovski can play up front alone and he can play in a two.

“It’s no surprise he is attracting interest from across Europe.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski during the training camp in Portugal.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski during the training camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Bologna could raid Aberdeen again

Bologna previously raided Aberdeen when securing Scotland international Ferguson in summer 2022.

Ferguson has made a sensational impact and was presented with the Bulgarelli Number 8 Award, given to the best midfielder in the Italian top-flight for a campaign.

Bologna captain Ferguson was being tracked by Italian Serie A big-hitters Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio and Inter Milan with the view to a summer move.

Napoli were understood to be preparing a bid of around 25 million euros (£21m) for Ferguson this summer.

Aberdeen negotiated a huge 20% sell-on fee should another club complete a deal to sign Ferguson from Bologna.

However Ferguson suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury in May that required surgery.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows recently said Miovski is good enough to star in any of Europe’s top five leagues – Italy, Spain, Germany, England and France.

McCoist reckons Ferguson’s success in Italy could strengthen Bologna’s resolve to raid Pittodrie again for Miovski.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finaL
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finaL Image: SNS.

McCoist said: “What Miovski is doing deserves the opportunity to play at an excellent level.

“So it is no surprise that Bologna are looking at Miovski.

“Bologna will be thinking they just got the midfielder of the year in Serie A from Aberdeen.

“We could maybe nick another one.”

Bojan Miovksi celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final.
Bojan Miovksi celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

Ferguson’s meteoric rise in Serie A

McCoist has been commentating on the Euro 2024 finals and is disappointed Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament.

Ferguson, 24, does not expect to play until near the end of the year, meaning he will miss the start of Scotland’s Nations League campaign.

Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC playing during an Italian Serie A clash against Internazionale.
Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC playing during an Italian Serie A football match against Inter. Image: Shutterstock.

McCoist said: “I’m absolutely gutted for him.

“Lewis had a brilliant season at Bologna.

“He will be back into that Scotland team for years to come.

“He is a great lad and I’m so pleased for him that it has gone so well in Italy.”

Ally McCoist was talking with the Press and Journal on behalf of talkSPORT BET.

Conversation