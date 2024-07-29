Former Inverness football coach had sex with 15-year-old but it wasn’t rape, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Former Inverness football coach had sex with 15-year-old but it wasn’t rape, jury told

In closing speeches, Lee Murray's defence counsel urged the jury to dismiss the rape charge on the basis that the girl was consenting.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson
The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson

The 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a former Highland football coach was “actively participating” in a relationship with the accused, his lawyer told a jury today.

In his closing speech to the jury, defence counsel Mark Stewart KC said that his client Lee Murray had “committed a criminal offence” in having sex with the girl, but insisted her consent meant that it was not rape.

His comments came after three days of evidence during which the High Court in Inverness had heard how the 53-year-old the former head coach of Thistle Girls FC took the teenager to locations in and around Inverness for sex in his car.

Murray denies the charge of rape having lodged a special defence of consent.

He also faces charges of communicating indecently with the girl and causing her to look at a sexual image as well as charges of attempting to communicate indecently with a child and attempting to cause a child to look at a sexual image.

No ‘Svengali-like sway’

Mr Stewart urged the jury to dismiss the rape charge on the basis that the girl was consenting.

He said: “It is clear that she was actively participating. It is clear that she was willingly participating. It is clear that she was consenting.”

The defence advocate explained that, if they accepted this, his client would instead be guilty of having intercourse with an older child.

But Mr Stewart told jurors to be wary of the concept of grooming and told them it was not a legal term.

He said: “She is not under the Svengali-like sway of Lee Murray.”

He asked the jury not to disregard the girl’s own, unchallenged, evidence of consent and said: “Mr Murray is not sitting here masquerading as an innocent man – he is not sitting here trying to mislead people.

“A 15-year-old girl, according to our law, is perfectly able to consent to sexual intercourse with anybody she wants.

“It is, however, a criminal act for anybody to have sex with that person.”

He said Murray accepted that he had sexual intercourse with the girl, but told them “this is not rape – I ask you to reject that proposition”.

Cases bear ‘striking similarities’

In his own closing speech to the jury, the prosecutor, advocate depute Adrian Stalker, said: “She said that she thought the sex was consensual […] whether there was free agreement on her part is another matter.”

Mr Stalker drew the jurors’ attention to the age difference between the pair.

He also reminded the jury of messages Murray sent to a woman who was posing as a 14-year-old girl on behalf of a voluntary child protection group, saying there were some “striking similarities” between the cases.

In the messages, the advocate depute said, Murray presented himself as not as an “abuser” seeking sexual gratification but as an “advisor” and an “educator”.

When deliberating on the rape charge and the question of consent he asked the jury to consider: “Is that coming from her as a 15-year-old girl or does it come at the end of a process of grooming, or ‘education’ as he sees it?”

The trial, before Lord Sandison, continues.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson
Brian McKandie: New Sky Crime documentary on murder of Rothienorman mechanic airing next month
St Fittick's Community Park in Torry, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen City Council failed in its legal obligations on ETZ plans, court told
The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson
Abusive boyfriend attacked partner when she wouldn't make him sandwich at 2.30am
The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson
Highland fraudster conned pub pals out of thousands with South African diamond mine lie
Craig Edgar who abducted a driver and his niece to go on a police chase
Thug abducted man from home at knifepoint over unpaid bike repair debt
The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson
Men found with £33,000 worth of cannabis only planned to sell to Polish community
The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson
Inverness man's child rapist past exposed by brave Moray mum
The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a sex doll stalker and a thieving murderer
The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson
Man seen outside Tesco with tactical vest and fake gun caused panic
The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson
'You are not getting the message': Four-time Highland drink-driver avoids prison