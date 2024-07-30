Three men in court accused of stealing 7 Ford Fiestas across north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Three men in court accused of stealing 7 Ford Fiestas across north-east

The alleged car thieves from Dundee face multiple charges of various offences, including the theft of seven Ford Fiestas and two Fiat Abarth cars.

By Bryan Rutherford
The men have been charged with the theft of Ford Fiestas. Image: Shutterstock
The men have been charged with the theft of Ford Fiestas. Image: Shutterstock

Three men have appeared in court after a police probe into the theft of seven Ford Fiestas and two Fiat Abarth cars across the north-east.

Officers arrested the trio from Dundee on Monday when they were charged with stealing up to nine vehicles, according to Police Scotland.

It’s claimed the vehicles had vanished from addresses in Aberdeen and across Aberdeenshire between June 3 and July 9.

On Tuesday, the men appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with a total of 31 alleged offences.

Stewart Burns, 40, Lee Smith, 20, and Stuart Webber, 19, all made no plea and were committed for further examination.

Dundee trio charged with combined total of 31 alleged offences

Burns faces six theft of motor vehicle charges, one of attempted car theft, possession of prohibited offensive weapons in private, being concerned in the supplying of a drug, and breaching bail conditions.

He was remanded in custody and will reappear in the dock within the next eight days.

Smith faces six theft of motor vehicle charges and one of being concerned in the production of a drug.

Webber is charged with six theft of motor vehicle offences,  one of attempted car theft, driving dangerously while disqualified and without insurance, failing to stop for police, possession of prohibited offensive weapons in private, and being concerned in the supplying of a drug.

They were both released on bail to return to the courtroom on a date still to be confirmed.

10 Ford Fiestas stolen, 6 attempted thefts across north-east in first half of year

The Press and Journal reported earlier this month that Ford Fiestas – one of the UK’s most popular cars  – are being targeted by thieves across the county so they can stripped for second-hand parts.

A total of 16 Fiestas, often the ST model, were targeted by car thieves across the north-east in the first half of this year alone.

Ten were stolen and six were tampered with unsuccessfully as organised crime groups tried to cash in on the lucrative market.

They preyed on motorists in the Balnagask, Bucksburn, Ferryhill, Hazelhead, Sheddocksley, Summerhill, and Woodside areas of Aberdeen.

Car owners in Dyce, Ellon, Inverbervie, and Stonehaven were also impacted.

The brazen thieves used keyless entry techniques to get into the vehicles before taking them to chop shops, where they’re thought to have been dismantled for their components.

The most common and far less sophisticated method of keyless theft sees thieves targeting the driver’s door lock, forcefully turning it until the central locking unlocks.

Other criminals use a device to amplify a key’s signal, allowing them to unlock the car, start the engine and drive away.

The so-called relay theft method involves a hand-held kit used to search for parked cars that use keyless entry.

If the car key is close enough, the thieves can amplify the signal – sending it to a transmitter that mimics the owner’s key.

One Ford Fiesta stolen every 88 minutes

The spike in thefts of Ford Fiestas hasn’t been limited to the north-east, with police issuing a warning to owners in March when it emerged that 17 Fiestas were stolen across the Tayside region over three weeks.

Last year, 64,087 vehicles were stolen across the UK – one every eight minutes – in a 4.9% increase from 61,106 in 2022, according to the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Agency (DVLA).

The official figures included 5,976 stolen Ford Fiestas across Great Britain – one taken every 88 minutes.

DVLA data had previously revealed a 53% spike in Fiesta thefts during 2022, rising from 3,909 in 2021 to 5,979 the following year.

Last year, official figures from the authority confirmed that the Ford Fiesta was the UK’s number one stolen vehicle in 2023.

Read more:

Warning to drivers as gangs target Ford Fiestas in car theft crimewave

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Lee Dyce was involved in a police stand-off outside his home in Inverness on April 18 2024 Picture shows; Lee Dyce was involved in a police stand-off outside his home in Inverness on April 18 2024. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man admits gun threats during Inverness police stand-off
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Inverness football coach Ian Murray appeared at the High Court in Inverness Picture shows; Inverness football coach Ian Murray appeared at the High Court in Inverness. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness football coach guilty of raping 15-year-old girl
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man caught with indecent images thought 16-year-olds were adults
Three men will appear in court over the alleged theft of seven Ford Fiestas. Stock image
Three men due in court over Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Ford Fiesta and Fiat Abarth…
Dominic Imray admitted pulling a knife on a barman at a Wetherspoons in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Drugged-up thug walked into Wetherspoons and pointed knife at barman
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man goes on trial accused of abducting teenager and raping him at gunpoint
Inverness Justice Centre
Former Inverness football coach had sex with 15-year-old but it wasn't rape, jury told
Police and forensic officers search for clues following Brian McKandie's death in 2016.
Brian McKandie: New Sky Crime documentary on murder of Rothienorman mechanic airing next month
St Fittick's Community Park in Torry, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen City Council failed in its legal obligations on ETZ plans, court told
Matiss Vingens. Image: Facebook
Abusive boyfriend attacked partner when she wouldn't make him sandwich at 2.30am