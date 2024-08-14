Highland substance misuse social work boss in court after six-figure drugs raid

A senior social worker who led Highland Council’s substance misuse team has appeared in court accused of drug dealing, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Lynn Millar, 58, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court this afternoon charged with three alleged offences.

She made no plea to two allegations of dealing cocaine and cannabis along with a charge under the Proceeds of Crime Act involving possessing £2,300 in cash at property on Dingwall’s Fraser Road on March 6, 2024.

It is alleged that the cocaine charge occurred at a property in St Andrew’s Road, Dingwall, and elsewhere between April 1, 2021 and February 16, 2024.

The cannabis charge is alleged to have taken place at the same address between December 13 2023 and March 6 2024.

She was committed for further examination and granted bail.

Millar was initially arrested after police raided and searched a property on St Andrews Road, Dingwall, on March 6 this year.

Millar has worked at Highland Council for three decades

Officers confiscated cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of around £218,000 from the Ross-shire address.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences and appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court the following day.

But, no further action was taken against Millar, then aged 57, at the time of the intelligence-led police operation which saw her released without charge.

However, Millar, who’s from the Ross and Cromarty area, was subsequently charged with three alleged offences.

According to her social media profile on LinkedIn, Millar has worked for the local authority’s criminal justice services for more than 30 years since January 1994.

She referred to herself online as “team manager of substance misuse team in criminal justice, unpaid work and prison-based social work.”

‘Significant recovery underlines commitment to country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy’

A Highland Council spokeswoman declined to comment, telling The Press and Journal that the local authority does not discuss personnel issues.

After the pair’s arrest in March, Detective Inspector Robin Sim spoke of the scale of the police action.

“This is a significant recovery which underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy,” he explained.

He added: “We will always pursue every means possible to disrupt individuals bringing drugs into our communities for their own illicit gain.”

Millar will next appear in court on a date still to be confirmed.

Read more:

