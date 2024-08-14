Highland substance misuse social work boss in court after six-figure drugs raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland substance misuse social work boss in court after six-figure drugs raid

Lynn Millar, a senior social worker with Highland Council's criminal justice services, was charged after around £218,000 of cannabis and cocaine was seized in Dingwall.

By Bryan Rutherford & David Love
St Andrews Road, Dingwall.
Drugs were found when police raided a property on St Andrews Road, Dingwall, in March this year. Image: Google Street View

A senior social worker who led Highland Council’s substance misuse team has appeared in court accused of drug dealing, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Lynn Millar, 58, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court this afternoon charged with three alleged offences.

She made no plea to two allegations of dealing cocaine and cannabis along with a charge under the Proceeds of Crime Act involving possessing £2,300 in cash at property on Dingwall’s Fraser Road on March 6, 2024.

It is alleged that the cocaine charge occurred at a property in St Andrew’s Road, Dingwall, and elsewhere between April 1, 2021 and February 16, 2024.

The cannabis charge is alleged to have taken place at the same address between December 13 2023 and March 6 2024.

She was committed for further examination and granted bail.

Millar was initially arrested after police raided and searched a property on St Andrews Road, Dingwall, on March 6 this year.

Millar has worked at Highland Council for three decades

Officers confiscated cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of around £218,000 from the Ross-shire address.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences and appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court the following day.

But, no further action was taken against Millar, then aged 57, at the time of the intelligence-led police operation which saw her released without charge.

However, Millar, who’s from the Ross and Cromarty area, was subsequently charged with three alleged offences.

According to her social media profile on LinkedIn, Millar has worked for the local authority’s criminal justice services for more than 30 years since January 1994.

She referred to herself online as “team manager of substance misuse team in criminal justice, unpaid work and prison-based social work.”

‘Significant recovery underlines commitment to country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy’

A Highland Council spokeswoman declined to comment, telling The Press and Journal that the local authority does not discuss personnel issues.

After the pair’s arrest in March, Detective Inspector Robin Sim spoke of the scale of the police action.

“This is a significant recovery which underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy,” he explained.

He added: “We will always pursue every means possible to disrupt individuals bringing drugs into our communities for their own illicit gain.”

Millar will next appear in court on a date still to be confirmed.

