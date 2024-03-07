Cocaine and cannabis worth six-figure sum seized in Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Cocaine and cannabis worth six-figure sum seized in Dingwall

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection.

By Chris Cromar
Police Scotland officers standing beside motorbike.
Police Scotland made the find at an address in Dingwall yesterday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

A man has been charged following the recovery of a six-figure sum of cocaine and cannabis in the Highland town of Dingwall.

Acting on intelligence, police attended a property on the town’s St Andrews Road at around 10.10am yesterday.

Quantities of cannabis and cocaine, with an estimated street value of around £218,000, were recovered.

St Andrews Road, Dingwall.
The drugs were found at a property on St Andrews Road in Dingwall. Image: Google Maps.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

A 57-year-old woman was also arrested but released without charge.

‘Significant recovery’

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “This is a significant recovery which underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“We will always pursue every means possible to disrupt individuals bringing drugs into our communities for their own illicit gain.

“The public has an important role to play in this and we encourage anyone with concerns or information about drugs to get in touch with officers via 101 or make a report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

