Cocaine and cannabis worth six-figure sum seized in Dingwall

A man has been charged following the recovery of a six-figure sum of cocaine and cannabis in the Highland town of Dingwall.

Acting on intelligence, police attended a property on the town’s St Andrews Road at around 10.10am yesterday.

Quantities of cannabis and cocaine, with an estimated street value of around £218,000, were recovered.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

A 57-year-old woman was also arrested but released without charge.

‘Significant recovery’

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “This is a significant recovery which underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“We will always pursue every means possible to disrupt individuals bringing drugs into our communities for their own illicit gain.

“The public has an important role to play in this and we encourage anyone with concerns or information about drugs to get in touch with officers via 101 or make a report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”