Nairn teen who sprayed ‘Gas the Jews’ and swastikas around town avoids custodial sentence

Peter Fonseca - who also had a Nazi flag in his bedroom - has agreed to take part in an anti-extremism programme.

By David Love
Peter Fonseca appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted spraying swastikas. Image: DC Thomson
Peter Fonseca appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted spraying swastikas. Image: DC Thomson

A teenager who spray painted “Gas the Jews” and several swastikas on walls and signs in Nairn has volunteered to participate in a programme designed to prevent extremist ideology.

Peter Fonseca – who also had a Nazi flag in his bedroom – admitted daubing the “staggeringly offensive” graffiti on property across the town and appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Fonesca, of Macrae Avenue, Nairn, had previously admitted three offences of malicious damage to property on the Riverside path between November 1 and November 19 last year, on a commercial building on Church Road and the Riverside Park changing hut between January 31 and February 1.

His lawyer, Donna Seivwright, told the court: “He is a young man and knows his behaviour is totally unacceptable.

“But he is also a vulnerable young man who would benefit with support. He is willing to engage with help.

“He is voluntarily engaging with the Prevent programme which aims to prevent extremist ideology.”

‘Staggeringly offensive’

Sheriff Aitken, who was noticeably shocked by the crimes when the teenager appeared earlier this month, said: “I cannot over-emphasise to you how inappropriate at the very least behaviour of this kind is.

“The images and views you displayed are staggeringly offensive, especially to those who fought and died to give you the freedom we all enjoy today.

“If this properly reflects your beliefs then there is something deeply wrong with you.”

Fonseca appeared for sentence before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

As an alternative to custody, and due to Fonesca’s age and lack of previous convictions, he imposed a community payback order with 200 hours of unpaid work and social work supervision for a year.

He told the youth: “Evincing hatred of any kind is totally and wholly unacceptable. I take a dim view of your actions.”

