Teen on knife and assault charges after armed police incident freed on bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teen on knife and assault charges after armed police incident freed on bail

Armed officers swarmed around the Lemon Tree during the dramatic incident on Friday August 16.

By Danny McKay
Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A man accused of assault and having a knife after armed police swooped near the Lemon Tree has been freed on bail.

Armed officers swarmed around the popular Aberdeen venue during the dramatic incident on Friday August 16.

While not related to the Lemon Tree itself, the incident in the nearby Shoe Lane and Queen Street area caused a planned concert to be cancelled.

Last week, 19-year-old Neriya Adiukwu appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He was remanded in custody after making no plea to charges of assault and possession of a knife.

Now, Adiukwu, of Aberdeen, has appeared in court for a second time over the matter – and been freed on bail.

The teenager still made no plea and the case against him was fully committed.

No date has been set for his next appearance.

Following the incident, officers, including firearms specialists, cordoned off Queen Street and Shoe Lane, with passers-by redirected away from the area.

There were no reported injuries and police said there was not believed to be “any risk to the wider public”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Caithness businessman found guilty of rapes at High Court in Inverness
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Bloodhound-like cops catch drug-driver after smelling cannabis as he drove by
Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Oil boss who flipped car claims he wasn't drinking - he just forgot to…
Soldier survived grenade attack
Plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor would have 'shone light on criminal activities', accused…
Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Security guard avoids jail after he was caught selling £21,000 of stolen items on…
Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inverness armed siege man dies in custody days before sentencing
Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Vicious Alness thug caged for slashing man's face during drunken knife fight
Aberdeen city centre from above.
Serial thief jailed over thefts from Aberdeen city centre staff rooms
Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court after alleged Aberdeen disturbance involving bladed weapon
Tom Farquhar
Aberdeen rapist caught with £1.5 million cocaine jailed for 3 years