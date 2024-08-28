Teen on knife and assault charges after armed police incident freed on bail

A man accused of assault and having a knife after armed police swooped near the Lemon Tree has been freed on bail.

Armed officers swarmed around the popular Aberdeen venue during the dramatic incident on Friday August 16.

While not related to the Lemon Tree itself, the incident in the nearby Shoe Lane and Queen Street area caused a planned concert to be cancelled.

Last week, 19-year-old Neriya Adiukwu appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

He was remanded in custody after making no plea to charges of assault and possession of a knife.

Now, Adiukwu, of Aberdeen, has appeared in court for a second time over the matter – and been freed on bail.

The teenager still made no plea and the case against him was fully committed.

No date has been set for his next appearance.

Following the incident, officers, including firearms specialists, cordoned off Queen Street and Shoe Lane, with passers-by redirected away from the area.

There were no reported injuries and police said there was not believed to be “any risk to the wider public”.

