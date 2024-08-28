Aberdeen energy firm Wood to gain £125 million from sale of two businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen energy firm Wood to gain £125 million from sale of two businesses

The sales comes just a week after Wood slumped to a £756m half year loss.

By Kelly Wilson
Wood Group HQ in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wood Group HQ in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood has announced it is to sell two businesses in deals worth £125 million.

The group has signed an agreement for the sale of its majority stake in Aberdeen-based Ethos Energy, a joint venture with Siemens Energy AG that focuses on rotating equipment.

It will also sell its equity in CEC Controls, an American-based industrial and process control systems business in the automotive market.

Wood expects net cash proceeds of around £94m from both disposals when completed, which is expected to be later in 2024.

In addition, Wood will be issued loan notes by Ethos Energy which, on repayment around five years after completion, will generate further proceeds of up to £31m plus interest.

Combined, these two businesses contributed £30m to Wood’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation in 2023.

Confidence in the £125m deal

Speaking about the sales, Jennifer Richmond, Wood’s chief strategy officer, said: “The sale of these two non-core businesses is further evidence of progress of our strategy.

“We continue to review Wood’s portfolio in line with our strategic priorities to be selective in our markets and capabilities and steadfast in our commitment to simplify Wood and deliver greater cash flexibility.

“There is a strong strategic fit between both these companies and their buyers, and we are confident both businesses will thrive under new ownership.”

Half year loss recorded

Its plan to sell Ethos Energy, which employs 4,000 staff globally, to was first revealed in January this year.

Wood set up Ethos – a joint venture with German engineering giant Siemens, in 2014 – creating what was billed as a “gas turbines giant”.

An agreement by both parties has been reached to sell the complete business to private equity firm, One Equity Partners.

Wood’s sale of its 51% stake in the company is expected to bring net cash proceeds of around £72m.

Meanwhile, the sale of CEC Controls to SCIO Automation Group is expected to raise more than £22m.

The announcement of the sale comes just a week after Wood revealed it slumped to a £756m half year loss.

The firm said revenues of £2.1bn ($2.8bn) were down 5% in the six months to June 30.

The loss includes exceptional charges of £743m, including a £626m impairment charge and a £107m loss to exit contracts.

Despite the latest results chief executive Ken Gilmartin said it showed “continued progress”.

Wood is seeking to deliver annual savings of £45m from 2025 as part of a cost-cutting drive.

More from Business

Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Moray Firth
How the global energy transition can transform Scottish businesses
Christianna Logan of SSEN.
What is driving the development of new critical national electricity transmission infrastructure across Great…
Dr Louise MacLarty with Aimie Bisset, junior auctioneer at Dingwall Mart
Black Isle doctor joins mission to boost Scottish farmers' wellbeing
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Planning ahead Inverness, August 28 2024 Picture shows; The former Elmgrove nursing home in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Wee Buttons Childcare/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 27/08/2024
Inverness planning: New nursery hopes to address childcare shortage, Fort George repairs and HMO…
John Clark Motor Group sells Renault, Alpine, Darcia and Nissan vehicles on Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Aberdeen motor group hits more than £1 billion in record sales
Concept with plastic cow model and emission of CH4 methane in the air;
Scotland’s Rural College awarded £700,000 to measure cow farts
High Street entrance to the St Giles Centre.
Fears over future of Moray aviation college as north university pulls out - and…
Lisa Byars and Claire Scott have rejoined Burness Paull. Image: Burness Paull
Duo make return to Aberdeen law firm as it grows team
Highland BlindCraft executive manager Deirdre Aitken. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Remarkable Inverness firm’s luxury mattresses made by people with disabilities
livestock mart
National meat group holding drop-in clinics at north and north-east marts

Conversation