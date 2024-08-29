Man in dock on murder charge after Rosehill Court slashing victim dies

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the victim of a horrifying slashing in an Aberdeen high-rise died overnight.

Police rushed to Rosehill Court late on Tuesday afternoon after Jacek Dembinski, 44, was discovered outside bleeding heavily from a significant slash wound.

It is understood officers followed a trail of blood into the block and arrested a male.

Tragically, Mr Dembinski has now died – and Dawid Majewicz has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 43-year-old, of Aberdeen, faces a single charge – murder.

He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

Majewicz is due to appear again within the next eight days.

In the wake of the dramatic incident on Tuesday, a police spokesman said: “About 4.30pm on Tuesday August 27 2024, officers were made aware of a 44-year-old man found injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.”

Mr Dembinki underwent emergency operations in hospital but he passed away at some point overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

His family released a statement paying tribute to Mr Dembinki.

It said: “Jacek was a much loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and step-father.

“He will be greatly missed by all. We ask for our privacy as a family to be respected at this difficult time.”

