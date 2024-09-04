Ex-policeman made threat to kill Highland grandmother as she worked in garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-policeman made threat to kill Highland grandmother as she worked in garden

Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain threatened the woman as she gardened with her grandson, telling her at one point: "I'll f***ing kill you".

By Jenni Gee
Donald Bain was found guilty of threatening behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.
An ex-policeman who said he would kill his neighbour’s mother has been found guilty of threatening behaviour.

Donald Bain targeted the pensioner as she worked in the garden of her daughter’s Inverness home – calling her a b**** and a w***e and leaving her “terrified”.

The behaviour was witnessed by the woman’s 22-year-old grandson, who said his grandmother was “shaken up” following the encounter in Birchwood Road on June 8 last year.

Bain, 73, denied the single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court but was identified by his victim and her grandson in court.

Donald Bain is no stranger to Inverness Sheriff Court.

The woman, who is retired, told Sheriff Sara Matheson that she had gone to her daughter’s house to do some garden chores with her grandson when she was approached by Bain.

He asked her about her grandson’s van that was parked nearby and when she explained who it belonged to, Bain called her a “liar” and a “b****”.

She said: “He was getting closer and closer. I was walking backwards and he was coming closer to me – it was quite frightening.”

The woman said Bain then called her a “w****”.

Shortly after this, a cat ran under her car and Bain told her: “If you go near that cat I will f***ing kill you.”

Under cross-examination from defence solicitor, Samantha Morrison, the woman explained she didn’t know Bain well enough to judge if he would follow through on his threat but said: “The way he said it sounded as if he would.”

Previous court case involving neighbour

Ms Morrison suggested the altercation had been part of an “ongoing dispute” between Bain and the woman’s daughter. 

In February this year, Bain was ordered by the same court to carry out unpaid work after he was found guilty of acting in an aggressive manner as well as uttering threats whilst brandishing a knife.

The woman’s grandson, who was in the back garden at the start of the altercation, heard Bain making the threat to the woman and said it left his grandmother “shaken up”.

“She was terrified,” he added.

Bain – a former police officer with Fife Constabulary – did not take to the witness box in his own defence and following representations from the prosecution and defence Sheriff Mathseon told him: “I believe both the Crown witnesses” and found him guilty of the charge.

She fined Bain, of Birchwood Road, Inverness, £320.

