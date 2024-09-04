Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet reveals how he and friend Kieran Tierney helped each another through injury nightmares

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet has revealed how he and close friend Kieran Tierney helped each other through injury setbacks that ended their Euro 2024 dream.

On a season-long loan at the Dons from Millwall, Nisbet played in all three of Scotland’s group games at the Euro finals in 2021.

However, the 11-times capped striker missed out on Euro 2024 in Germany this summer as he had only recently returned from injury.

Arsenal full-back Tierney played in the 5-1 loss to hosts Germany at Euro 2024 but suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

That ruled Tierney out of the Euros and the defender is still sidelined.

Nisbet regularly visits Tierney in his London home to give support in the battle back to fitness.

Nisbet, who scored a dramatic late winner in the 1-0 win against Ross County, is determined to force his way back into Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s squad.

Scotland face Poland at Hampden on Thursday and Portugal away on Sunday in the Nations League.

Nisbet, 27, said: “I see Kieran a lot.

“After he injured his hamstring I waited until he had the operation and then drove to his house a few times to give him company.

“A few of the boys went down for the Euro final as well.

“David Turnbull, Porto (Ryan Porteous) and myself. We just want to be good friends.

“I have known Kieran a long time and I just hope he gets over this one and stays injury-free because he is a top player.

“He was in Spain (Real Sociedad, loan) when I was injured but he did call and FaceTimed and stayed in touch. “

Frustration at missing Euro 2024

Nisbet’s last Scotland cap came when introduced as a substitute in the 2-0 win against Georgia at Hampden in June last year.

The striker featured off the bench in all three of Scotland’s Euro finals matches in 2021- against Czech Republic (2-0 loss), England (0-0) and Croatia (3-1 loss).

He said: “It was tough missing out on the Euros this summer because I have experienced it before.

“I know what it’s like and it just gives me the motivation to try and get into the next squad.

“I loved being with Scotland. It is a great laugh with the boys, but at the same time you work hard.

“I’m desperate to be part of it and to play for the country and the gaffer.

“I’m trying to get back there by doing well for Aberdeen.”

‘I would back him to get us to the World Cup finals’

Scotland suffered a dismal Euro 2024, securing just one point from their group having drawn with Switzerland.

The Scotland squad and manager Clarke were heavily criticised for flopping in Germany.

Nisbet is confident Clarke can get the national side back on track.

And that begins with the Nations League Group A clashes against Poland and Portugal.

Nisbet said: “The manager has got that character where he will pick things up and bring the country more success.

“He is a good guy and creates a great atmosphere in the squad and on the training pitch.

“He has always said our strength is all about unity and the squad.

“It is not about individual players and if you are playing at the highest level it is not about you.

“It is about every single person.

“That’s why boys love going away now.

“Previously, boys didn’t really like going away but now they love it and there is a great buzz about the place.

“He has taken us to back-to-back Euro finals which is great credit to him.

“I would back him to get us to the World Cup finals. That is the thing he wants to achieve.”

Nations League can spark revival

Finishing in the top two of their Nations League group would send Scotland through to the quarter-finals.

Third place would result in a relegation play-off while bottom place confirms relegation to League B.

Nisbet said: “I think we can get results against Poland and Portugal.

“I always believe we can do well with Scotland.

“There are a few new boys in there and it will be good to see how they get on.”

No rest for loan striker Nisbet

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will give players some time off over the international break.

However there will be no respite for Nisbet.

He said: “We will get some time off but I will keep myself ticking over.

“I haven’t really played a lot of football.

“In pre-season, it was 35 minutes here and 45 minutes there.

“I will keep myself fit during the break so I can hit the ground running when I’m back.”