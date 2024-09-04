Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet reveals how he and friend Kieran Tierney helped each another through injury nightmares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet reveals how he and friend Kieran Tierney helped each another through injury nightmares

On-loan striker Nisbet regularly visited Arsenal striker Tierney at his London home to help him though his latest injury setback suffered at Euro 2024.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet takes a picture with the fans at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet takes a picture with the fans at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image; SNS

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet has revealed how he and close friend Kieran Tierney helped each other through injury setbacks that ended their Euro 2024 dream.

On a season-long loan at the Dons from Millwall, Nisbet played in all three of Scotland’s group games at the Euro finals in 2021.

However,  the 11-times capped striker missed out on Euro 2024 in Germany this summer as he had only recently returned from injury.

Arsenal full-back Tierney played in the 5-1 loss to hosts Germany at Euro 2024 but suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

That ruled Tierney out of the Euros and the defender is still sidelined.

Nisbet regularly visits Tierney in his London home to give support in the battle back to fitness.

Nisbet, who scored a dramatic late winner in the 1-0 win against Ross County, is determined to force his way back into Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s squad.

Scotland face Poland at Hampden on Thursday and Portugal away on Sunday in the Nations League.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS

Nisbet, 27, said: “I see Kieran a lot.

“After he injured his hamstring I waited until he had the operation and then drove to his house a few times to give him company.

“A few of the boys went down for the Euro final as well.

“David Turnbull, Porto (Ryan Porteous) and myself. We just want to be good friends.

“I have known Kieran a long time and I just hope he gets over this one and stays injury-free because he is a top player.

“He was in Spain (Real Sociedad, loan) when I was injured but he did call and FaceTimed and stayed in touch. “

Scotland’s Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine at Hampden. Image: SNS

Frustration at missing Euro 2024

Nisbet’s last Scotland cap came when introduced as a substitute in the 2-0 win against Georgia at Hampden in June last year.

The striker featured off the bench in all three of Scotland’s Euro finals matches in 2021- against Czech Republic (2-0 loss), England (0-0) and Croatia (3-1 loss).

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet (centre) speaks to manager Jimmy Thelin as he prepares to come on to make his debut against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet (centre) speaks to manager Jimmy Thelin as he prepares to come on to make his debut against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

He said: “It was tough missing out on the Euros this summer because I have experienced it before.

“I know what it’s like and it just gives me the motivation to try and get into the next squad.

“I loved being with Scotland. It is a great laugh with the boys, but at the same time you work hard.

“I’m desperate to be part of it and to play for the country and the gaffer.

“I’m trying to get back there by doing well for Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

‘I would back him to get us to the World Cup finals’

Scotland suffered a dismal Euro 2024, securing just one point from their group having drawn with Switzerland.

The Scotland squad and manager Clarke were heavily criticised for flopping in Germany.

Nisbet is confident Clarke can get the national side back on track.

And that begins with the Nations League Group A clashes against Poland and Portugal.

Kevin Nisbet during Scotland training session at La Finca Resort, Spain.
Kevin Nisbet during Scotland training session at La Finca Resort, Spain. Image: SNS

Nisbet said: “The manager has got that character where he will pick things up and bring the country more success.

“He is a good guy and creates a great atmosphere in the squad and on the training pitch.

“He has always said our strength is all about unity and the squad.

“It is not about individual players and if you are playing at the highest level it is not about you.

“It is about every single person.

“That’s why boys love going away now.

“Previously, boys didn’t really like going away but now they love it and there is a great buzz about the place.

“He has taken us to back-to-back Euro finals which is great credit to him.

“I would back him to get us to the World Cup finals. That is the thing he wants to achieve.”

Kevin Nisbet, David Turnbull, Lewis Ferguson and Billy Gilmour during Scotland training at La Finca Resort, Spain in November 2021.

Nations League can spark revival

Finishing in the top two of their Nations League group would send Scotland through to the quarter-finals.

Third place would result in a relegation play-off while bottom place confirms relegation to League B.

Nisbet said: “I think we can get results against Poland and Portugal.

“I always believe we can do well with Scotland.

“There are a few new boys in there and it will be good to see how they get on.”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS.

No rest for loan striker Nisbet

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will give players some time off over the international break.

However there will be no respite for Nisbet.

He said: “We will get some time off but I will keep myself ticking over.

“I haven’t really played a lot of football.

“In pre-season, it was 35 minutes here and 45 minutes there.

“I will keep myself fit during the break so I can hit the ground running when I’m back.”

 

 

