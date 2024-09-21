Arrest made after three men struck by car in Buckie

A man has been arrested after three people were struck by a car in Buckie.

Emergency services were called to Cluny Square in the town in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have confirmed three men were injured after being hit by a car.

Two of the men had to be taken to hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

A 56-year-old man has since been arrested in connection.

Police remain at scene

Officers have cordoned off a section of Cluny Square as their investigation into the incident continues.

Forensic officers and a photographer were seen still working at the scene almost 12 hours after first being called.

They have set up a small grey tent on the pavement outside Cluny House and Purple Nightclub.

The police cordon continues across the front of Ladbrokes and around the whole car park.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2am on Saturday, September 21, we were called to a report of three men injured after being struck by a car in Cluny Square, Buckie.

“Emergency services attended and two men taken to hospital.

“A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”