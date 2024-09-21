Arrest made after three men struck by car in Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Arrest made after three men struck by car in Buckie

Police have been carrying out inquiries at Cluny Square since the early hours of Saturday.

By Ellie Milne
Police cordon at Cluny Square
Police have cordoned off Cluny Square following an early monring incident. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A man has been arrested after three people were struck by a car in Buckie.

Emergency services were called to Cluny Square in the town in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have confirmed three men were injured after being hit by a car.

Two of the men had to be taken to hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Man photographing grey tent
Forensic officers are focusing on an area outside Purple Nightclub. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 

A 56-year-old man has since been arrested in connection.

Police remain at scene

Officers have cordoned off a section of Cluny Square as their investigation into the incident continues.

Forensic officers and a photographer were seen still working at the scene almost 12 hours after first being called.

Police officer next to van in Cluny Square
Police remain at the scene almost 12 hours later. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 

They have set up a small grey tent on the pavement outside Cluny House and Purple Nightclub.

The police cordon continues across the front of Ladbrokes and around the whole car park.

Men hit by car in Cluny Square in Buckie

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2am on Saturday, September 21, we were called to a report of three men injured after being struck by a car in Cluny Square, Buckie.

Man taking photo at scene of incident in Cluny Square in Buckie
The cordon is in place around the car park. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 

“Emergency services attended and two men taken to hospital.

“A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Moray

The group first performed at MacMoray in 2021. Image: Jasperimage
'We just had to have them back': Vengaboys to make MacMoray festival comeback
Caption showing front door and inside Harbour Bar.
Inside Lossiemouth's Harbour Bar: Step inside much-loved pub that's been empty for 20 years…
Harvey Christian, Nusrat Jahan and Robert Adaway.
Can you help to find them? Unsolved missing person cases across Grampian and Highlands…
The band proudly marching through Huntly. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Our best pictures as the Royal Regiment of Scotland completes Tour of the North
A96 at Burghead junction
One person taken to hospital after crash on A96 between Elgin and Forres
Police car with blue lights going.
Three taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash near Aberlour
Collage featuring Cooper Park, St Giles Centre and Junners.
The 7 HUGE Elgin regeneration projects now at risk as £38 million Levelling Up…
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
Buckie street attacker jailed after savage assault
Findochty Primary School. Image: DC Thomson
£400k kitchen projects at Portgordon and Findochty schools in limbo as free meals axed
Lynn and Alan Mitchell outside the Brander Arms pub
Landlady forced to say goodbye to 'magic' Lossiemouth pub after 27 years

Conversation