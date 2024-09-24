Four appear in court accused of endangering life of teen after weekend incident in Forres

Four men have appeared in court following the alleged stabbing of a teenager in Forres.

Emergency services were called to High Street in Forres in the early hours of Sunday after receiving reports that an incident had taken place.

A 17-year-old man is understood to have suffered a stab wound and was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

Police Scotland initially confirmed that detectives were treating the alleged incident as attempted murder.

Today, four men appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

They are: Mark Hogan, 40, Jeffrey Hewitson, 39, Bailey Hogan, 19, and Fraser McIntyre, 25.

Each of the four men were each charged with one count of assault to severe injury and danger to life.

Bailey Hogan also faces one additional charge of breach of the peace.

Three of the men are from the Moray area, while Bailey Hogan lives in Middlesbrough.

All four made no plea.

Three men held in custody

Mark Hogan, Jeffrey Hewitson and Fraser McIntyre were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Bailey Hogan was released on bail.

The three men in custody will appear again in court in relation to this matter within eight days.

Bailey Hogan’s next court date is yet to be confirmed.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.40am on Sunday, a disturbance occurred in High Street, Forres.

“Emergency services attended, and a 17-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where he was treated for a stab wound.

“Four men aged 40, 39, 25 and 19 years have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident which is being treated as attempted murder.”

