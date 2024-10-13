Elgin biker clocked at 125mph gets one year ban from roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin biker clocked at 125mph gets one year ban from roads

Samuel Bliss was clocked doing the dangerously high speed on the A96 near Mosstodloch earlier this year.

By Joanne Warnock
Samuel Bliss appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Samuel Bliss appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.

An Elgin man has been banned from driving after being caught speeding on his motorbike at 125mph.

Samuel Bliss was clocked doing the dangerously high speed on the A96 near Mosstodloch earlier this year.

Bliss, 40, was on the Fochaber to Elgin stretch in the overtaking lane, which has a 60mph speed limit.

He was caught racing at more than twice that on his black Triumph Daytona at around 8.30pm on March 19.

He appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court admitting a charge of dangerous driving and to be sentenced.

Elgin biker clocked at 125mph: Weather was dry and it was dark

Fiscal Victoria Silver told the court the weather conditions at the time were dry, traffic was light and it was dark.

She said: “The charges speak for themselves. Officers were carrying out speed check on the overtaking lane. For that purpose, the speed limit is 60mph.

“The speed was recorded at 125mph.”

Bliss’ defence agent Iain Maltman explained that his client lives alone, has no dependants and is single.

He told the court that Bliss had been having “some animosity” with a neighbour and had suspected one car in front of him may have been connected.

‘Chequered past’

“The car had slowed down to 40, so [Bliss] moved to overtake it, but then it accelerated.

“He should have acted differently, but he chose to accelerate further to get a distance away from this other car.

“It was a stretch of road which was straight and open.”

Mr Maltman said his client had a “chequered past” but was now employed full-time at a sawmill.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood fined Bliss, of Victoria Crescent, Elgin, £500 and banned him from driving for one year, thereafter, ordering him to re-sit his test if he wishes to get his licence back.

 

More from Crime & Courts

The white Inverness Justice Centre
Man played loud music before making threats to kill neighbours
Samuel Bliss appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Forres farmworker admits vicious attack on pig
Samuel Bliss appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
German man in court on danger driving charge after motorcyclist seriously hurt
Samuel Bliss appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Oban man tried to murder ex in savage hammer attack over unpaid debt
Martin Forgie
Man charged over Martin Forgie’s death in Ellon
Samuel Bliss appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Fatal crash drink-driver spared jail after third conviction
Samuel Bliss appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Racist lout chased Tesco security guard around Union Street shop
Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness man guilty of attempting to murder his own mother
Samuel Bliss appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Taxi driver banned after seriously injuring cyclist in city centre
Samuel Bliss appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Jail warning for Highland church missionary who abused wife