Elgin biker clocked at 125mph gets one year ban from roads

An Elgin man has been banned from driving after being caught speeding on his motorbike at 125mph.

Samuel Bliss was clocked doing the dangerously high speed on the A96 near Mosstodloch earlier this year.

Bliss, 40, was on the Fochaber to Elgin stretch in the overtaking lane, which has a 60mph speed limit.

He was caught racing at more than twice that on his black Triumph Daytona at around 8.30pm on March 19.

He appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court admitting a charge of dangerous driving and to be sentenced.

Elgin biker clocked at 125mph: Weather was dry and it was dark

Fiscal Victoria Silver told the court the weather conditions at the time were dry, traffic was light and it was dark.

She said: “The charges speak for themselves. Officers were carrying out speed check on the overtaking lane. For that purpose, the speed limit is 60mph.

“The speed was recorded at 125mph.”

Bliss’ defence agent Iain Maltman explained that his client lives alone, has no dependants and is single.

He told the court that Bliss had been having “some animosity” with a neighbour and had suspected one car in front of him may have been connected.

‘Chequered past’

“The car had slowed down to 40, so [Bliss] moved to overtake it, but then it accelerated.

“He should have acted differently, but he chose to accelerate further to get a distance away from this other car.

“It was a stretch of road which was straight and open.”

Mr Maltman said his client had a “chequered past” but was now employed full-time at a sawmill.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood fined Bliss, of Victoria Crescent, Elgin, £500 and banned him from driving for one year, thereafter, ordering him to re-sit his test if he wishes to get his licence back.