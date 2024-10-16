Community service for teen who violently assaulted man on ground in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community service for teen who violently assaulted man on ground in Aberdeen

Taylor Rooney punched and repeatedly kicked the man to the head, knocking him unconscious.

By Joanne Warnock
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A teenage yob knocked an unconscious man on an Aberdeen street – then proceeded to kick and stamp on his head – has been given community service.

Taylor Rooney has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision for 18 months after admitting a serious assault.

Rooney admitted a charge of assault to severe injury over the frightening attack on a man, which happened on St Nicholas Street last September.

The 19-year-old, while acting along with another person, threw a bag into his victim’s head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Violent assault

Then, while he was still on the ground, Rooney punched and repeatedly kicked the man in the head, knocking him unconscious.

And while unconscious, Rooney and his accomplice dragged the helpless man along the ground, repeatedly kicked him to the head and, chillingly, stamped on his head as well.

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Rooney, of Monteith Avenue, Stirling, had previously been convicted of assault to severe injury over the accident.

Sheriff James Hastie placed Rooney under a Community Payback Order under supervision for 18 months and required him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

 

