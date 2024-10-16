Community service for teen who violently assaulted man on ground in Aberdeen

A teenage yob knocked an unconscious man on an Aberdeen street – then proceeded to kick and stamp on his head – has been given community service.

Taylor Rooney has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision for 18 months after admitting a serious assault.

Rooney admitted a charge of assault to severe injury over the frightening attack on a man, which happened on St Nicholas Street last September.

The 19-year-old, while acting along with another person, threw a bag into his victim’s head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Violent assault

Then, while he was still on the ground, Rooney punched and repeatedly kicked the man in the head, knocking him unconscious.

And while unconscious, Rooney and his accomplice dragged the helpless man along the ground, repeatedly kicked him to the head and, chillingly, stamped on his head as well.

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Rooney, of Monteith Avenue, Stirling, had previously been convicted of assault to severe injury over the accident.

Sheriff James Hastie placed Rooney under a Community Payback Order under supervision for 18 months and required him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.