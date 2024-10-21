Second man in court over alleged Kirkwall attempted murder

A second person has appeared in court charged in connection with two serious assaults on Orkney.

A 38-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were taken to hospital after the incident last Tuesday outside a premises on Burnmouth Road in Kirkwall.

The man, described as being in a “critical condition”, was taken to the town’s Balfour Hospital and then transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The woman, whose condition is unknown, was also taken to Balmour Hospital for treatment.

Kyle Christie, 29, appeared in private at Kirkwall Sheriff Court today facing two allegations.

He is accused of two assault charges – assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder and also assault to injury and danger of life.

Christie, from Orkney, made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

On Friday, Oscar Mayo, 22, appeared in the same court facing three charges.

He faces the same assault charges as Christie, as well as an allegation that he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner.