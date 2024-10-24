Peterhead pub could be forced to close early after ’10 violent incidents including punter being glassed in the neck’

A popular Peterhead pub could have its hours cut after 10 “violent incidents” within the space of a year.

The north-east’s top cop is taking aim at The Caley Bar and its accompanying Bar 57, better known as Cube.

In papers going before Aberdeenshire Council’s licensing committee, Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie lists a catalogue of injuries punters have suffered in boozy altercations.

They include one attack that resulted in a broken leg, and another this year where a customer was left bleeding heavily after being “struck” in the neck with a broken glass.

As well as reducing the hours at weekends, the force wants the bar to swap all of its glasses for plastic cups.

Police blame ‘poor management’ for Caley Bar incidents

The Chapel Street destination is what’s known as a hybrid venue, with the Caley Bar operating until 1am and the adjoining nightclub Bar 57 open until 3am on Friday and Saturday nights.

A bombshell report breaks down various scrapes at the premises over the past year.

Ch Supt Mackie writes: “Since October 2023, there have been 10 recorded incidents involving violence and disorder at the premises with three resulting in serious injury.

“During investigations by police, poor management, intoxication and failure to notify police of incidents has been noted.”

Police licensing chiefs “carried out an intervention” with owners Carl and Robin Hansen 12 months ago.

This came after two violent incidents in one weekend.

Staff ‘hindered investigation’ into first incident

1.20am on Saturday, October 20, 2023: A member of the public called the police to say he had suffered a broken leg in an assault in Bar 57.

Police said the man was “highly intoxicated”, and bar staff told them he had simply fallen over.

They told officers they were “unaware of any disturbance within the premises” and advised that nobody in the pub matched the description of the attacker.

However, the victim insisted he was kicked in the leg and punched in the face while in the toilet.

And the report casts doubt on the version of events relayed by staff at the time.

It states: “It was later established that at the time of the assault, the perpetrator had spoken to bar staff and admitted to punching the victim in the toilet.

“This male was still in the bar when officers attended and the information was not disclosed to them, hindering the investigation and potentially putting others at risk.”

Police later asked to view CCTV but workers didn’t know how to operate it, “which also prevented accurate descriptions of the suspect being provided”.

The next night police were called back to the Caley Bar twice.

Bouncer ‘flipped’ customer over

11.10pm on Saturday, October 21, 2023: Police patrolling Peterhead town centre were flagged down by Bar 57 security staff.

They pointed out a man lying on the ground with a fractured ankle which was “bleeding heavily”.

Staff told the officers that this customer had “been removed from the premises due to his intoxication and inappropriate behaviour towards females”.

They said he “fell over on the street, injuring his leg”.

When police watched CCTV footage, though, it painted a different picture.

The report says that it showed “the male had struggled with security, and was flipped to the ground before being physically removed from the premises”.

It continues: “At no point was he seen falling.

“Given the balance of probability, it is likely the male suffered the injury whilst being removed by the security staff.

“There are concerns regarding their integrity as, at no point, was this interaction mentioned.”

2.30am on Sunday, October 22, 2023: Staff called the police to deal with a disturbance.

On this occasion, “three males were arguing with one male in particular, shouting and swearing at various members of the public”.

This man was issued a fine.

After this, the report states that there was a “noted improvement”, with a “reduction in

serious incidents being recorded”.

But since then, things seem to have spiralled…

At 12.05am on Saturday, December 15, 2023: A man ejected from the Caley Bar “punched a member of the public before making off”.

The victim followed him and phoned police, but the venue “did not highlight the matter” to the force.

The fight before Christmas

At 12.30am on Saturday, December 23 2023: Violence erupted again just before Christmas.

This time, one man punched another in Bar 57 before “dragging him by the hair”.

Both were thrown out of the premises.

While the victim reported it to the police on Christmas Eve, the bar did not report the incident.

At 1am on Saturday, March 16, 2024: A fracas broke out in the Bar 57 smoking area.

One group of men noticed another group who were “very intoxicated and barging into people on purpose”.

A man was then grabbed by his hair from behind, pulled to the floor and “struck to the back of the head”.

The report adds: “Other patrons attempted to intervene which resulted in a fight between various persons.

“Security staff intervened and removed those involved in the fight. The victim contacted police and officers attended. Bar staff assisted with the investigation.”

Man was ‘bleeding heavily from his neck’

12.58am on Monday, May 24, 2024: Police were scrambled to attend an “ongoing fight” in the Blue Toon bar.

On this occasion, “a male had been struck to the throat with a glass”.

The police found this man “bleeding heavily” from his neck, while the culprit had left the venue.

This injured customer was taken to hospital, and the cuts on his neck are “likely to leave a permanent scar”.

“Bar staff were attentive throughout and assisted police where possible,” the document adds.

“The owner, Carl Hansen attended and assisted by providing CCTV to officers.”

At 12.01am on Sunday, June 2, 2024: Police again bemoan a fracas reported by the victim rather than Caley Bar staff.

This time, it concerned a perpetrator possibly “under the influence of drugs” punching another man in the face.

The report goes on: “Another male intervened and was also punched by the perpetrator.”

“One male sustained a split lip and damaged teeth, which will require orthodontic work.

“The matter was reported to the police by the victim and not the premises.”

Man’s nose broken in headbutt attack at Caley Bar in Peterhead

At 1.40am on Sunday, June 2, 2024: Violence ensued when “a male saw his partner hug another male”.

Police say: “He attempted to punch this male and, whilst doing so, also struck his partner.

“The perpetrator then left the premises, and the incident was not witnessed by staff.”

Shortly afterwards, the victim told police and the attacker was apprehended.

At 1.45am on Sunday, June 2, 2024: Around the same time, another incident occurred when an unidentified male headbutted a second man “after allegations that he had touched a female inappropriately”.

Owner Mr Hansen flagged down police as the victim “appeared to have a broken

nose, with blood present around his face”.

Police say owner ‘dismissive’ of officers who discovered lock-in

At 1.55am on Monday, June 3, 2024: Police arrived at a lock in, 55 minutes after the pub was supposed to close.

The report sheds further light on the latest infraction.

It states: “Officers attended and viewed three females outside smoking, who upon seeing the police closed the door to the premises.

“Officers thereafter requested entry to the bar, which was granted.

“On entering the premises, eight further persons were observed within drinking alcohol.

“The owner, Robin Hansen, who was also drinking, advised that all 11 people within the bar were employed at the premises and that they were having a drink and

discussing incidents from the weekend.”

When officers asked for details, “several” of the women “became argumentative and confrontational, refusing to do so and raising their voices”.

Mrs Hansen then told the police that the premises was licensed until 2am, it is claimed.

The report adds: “Robin Hansen appeared dismissive of the reason why officers were present. The matter is still under investigation.”

So what could happen to Peterhead’s Caley Bar?

The report explains that the Caley Bar “is the only late-night opening premises in Peterhead”, so “has a considerably higher rate of violent incidents”.

This is “despite interventions from Police Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council licensing standards officers”.

Police bosses claim: “There continues to be regular instances of violence, which put patrons and staff at risk.

“Additionally, there is evidence of poor management in relation to levels of intoxication of patrons.”

‘Ban glass – and only use plastic’

Mr Mackie adds: “Alcohol-fuelled violence and disorder continues to be a problem in Peterhead, particularly in the late evening and the early hours.

“Recorded crime figures demonstrate that the longer and later licensed premises are open, the higher the likelihood of crimes of violence occurring.”

Police are requesting Aberdeenshire Council reduce the opening hours to 1am every night – and “impose the use of plastic receptacles instead of glass”.

The matter will be decided by the licensing committee on Wednesday, October 30.

Mr Hansen has been contacted for comment.

