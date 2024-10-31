Guisers welcome as Wick family light up street with haunted Halloween garden

A Wick family have been working on their most extravagant Halloween display yet.

Chris and Nicola Haugh have transformed the front garden of their Kennedy Terrace home into a haunted graveyard.

And the couple are looking forward to welcoming guisers to see their spooky display from 6pm tonight.

This is their second year doing a Halloween display, and this year they’ve made it bigger and better.

Guisers ‘too scared’ to trick-or-treat at spooky home

Living at home with their two children, Ollie and Aliyah, the couple also enjoy creating their own decorations.

Chris, 41, said: “It’s fun for the children and we get a very good reaction from the public.

“However, last year, we had two kids who were too scared to come into our garden.”

Their entire garden is full of a mixture of store-bought and handcrafted decorations made for the special day.

A smoke machine will also be on during the evening, along with a speaker playing spooky music to scare guisers.

Skeleton fire pit highlight at Wick Halloween home

Chris told the Press and Journal that the pair’s favourite decoration is the homemade skeleton fire pit.

It was made from a wooden pallet which they then painted black.

He added that the home has ‘a few scary models’ and many have been made by himself and his wife Nicola.

