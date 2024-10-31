Guisers welcome as Wick family light up street with haunted Halloween garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guisers welcome as Wick family light up street with haunted Halloween garden

Chris and Nicola Haugh are proud of their skeleton fire pit.

By Ena Saracevic
This is the second year of their Halloween displays. Image: Chris Haugh
This is the second year of their Halloween displays. Image: Chris Haugh

A Wick family have been working on their most extravagant Halloween display yet.

Chris and Nicola Haugh have transformed the front garden of their Kennedy Terrace home into a haunted graveyard.

And the couple are looking forward to welcoming guisers to see their spooky display from 6pm tonight.

This is their second year doing a Halloween display, and this year they’ve made it bigger and better.

The couple have spent hours decorating their haunted graveyard. Image: Chris Haugh

Guisers ‘too scared’ to trick-or-treat at spooky home

Living at home with their two children, Ollie and Aliyah, the couple also enjoy creating their own decorations.

Chris, 41, said: “It’s fun for the children and we get a very good reaction from the public.

“However, last year, we had two kids who were too scared to come into our garden.”

Their entire garden is full of a mixture of store-bought and handcrafted decorations made for the special day.

A smoke machine will also be on during the evening, along with a speaker playing spooky music to scare guisers.

The terrifying doll shocks many guisers on Halloween night. Image: Chris Haugh
The skeleton fire pit. Image: Chris Haugh

Skeleton fire pit highlight at Wick Halloween home

Chris told the Press and Journal that the pair’s favourite decoration is the homemade skeleton fire pit.

It was made from a wooden pallet which they then painted black.

He added that the home has ‘a few scary models’ and many have been made by himself and his wife Nicola.

Skeleton dogs are also in the family’s garden. Image: Chris Haugh
The haunted graveyard. Image: Chris Haugh

Have a look at some other ‘spooky’ homes across the north and north-east from over the years…

