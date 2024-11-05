Video: 17-year-old who flipped car after Peterhead police chase gets ban and community service

A 17-year-old boy who raced dangerously through Peterhead causing one car to flip on its roof has been banned from driving and ordered to carry out community service.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance or a licence.

The Fraserburgh teen crashed the red Citroen DS3 into parked cars on Peterhead’s West Road – causing one to be flipped onto its roof.

The dramatic scenes – which were caught on another car’s dashcam – played out on June 25 this year at around 4.15pm when the streets were busy with pedestrians and homeward-bound school pupils.

Watch: The moment teen crashed into parked car

After failing to stop for police as they chased him through the town, the boy was seen racing through a red light on Queen Street, mounting kerbs and pavements and driving the wrong way up Kirk Street.

He further admitted that he failed to brake and smashed into a van on Station Road and two parked cars om West Road before running from his car trying to flee the scene.

After initially denying all the charges, the boy changed his pleas and admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance.

Three further charges of failing to stop or provide his details following a crash and struggling violently with police were dropped.

Appearing last month at Peterhead Sheriff Court, Sheriff Craig Findlater ordered the teen to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him from driving for three and a half years.

He was also placed under supervision for 18 months and his licence was endorsed.