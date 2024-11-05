Video: 17-year-old who flipped car after Peterhead police chase gets ban and community service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: 17-year-old who flipped car after Peterhead police chase gets ban and community service

The dramatic crash, on the town's West Road, was caught on video and the footage quickly went viral on social media.

By Joanne Warnock
A car was flipped onto its roof as a result of the crash on West Road in Peterhead.
A 17-year-old boy who raced dangerously through Peterhead causing one car to flip on its roof has been banned from driving and ordered to carry out community service.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance or a licence.

The Fraserburgh teen crashed the red Citroen DS3 into parked cars on Peterhead’s West Road – causing one to be flipped onto its roof.

The dramatic scenes – which were caught on another car’s dashcam – played out on June 25 this year at around 4.15pm when the streets were busy with pedestrians and homeward-bound school pupils.

Watch: The moment teen crashed into parked car

After failing to stop for police as they chased him through the town, the boy was seen racing through a red light on Queen Street, mounting kerbs and pavements and driving the wrong way up Kirk Street.

He further admitted that he failed to brake and smashed into a van on Station Road and two parked cars om West Road before running from his car trying to flee the scene.

After initially denying all the charges, the boy changed his pleas and admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance.

Three further charges of failing to stop or provide his details following a crash and struggling violently with police were dropped.

Appearing last month at Peterhead Sheriff Court, Sheriff Craig Findlater ordered the teen to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him from driving for three and a half years.

He was also placed under supervision for 18 months and his licence was endorsed.

 