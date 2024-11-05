Dyce Women cleared of wrongdoing following player exodus

Dyce Women have been found not to have acted inappropriately nor breached any code of conduct following an investigation into the events which led to a mass player exodus from the club.

A letter of complaint about the management team’s coaching methods was submitted by the players to the club, which plays in SWFL North.

It is believed as many as 17 players departed Ian Mair Park after their demand for head coach Cameron Hay to be replaced was denied by the club, which was formed 18 months ago.

Club chairman Syd Birnie told the Press and Journal on September 5: “I can acknowledge we received a letter of concern but also a letter that said if we continued with the coaching staff we had then those players named in the letter would depart the club.

“It’s not that we’ve released them, they have chosen to go themselves.”

Investigation has found no wrongdoing on the part of the club

A two-month investigation, undertaken with Scottish Women’s Football, has found complaints made by the departed members of the squad were unfounded.

In a statement, Dyce Women’s chairperson Tracey McGorrin, said: “Over recent months and in conjunction with our governing body, the SWF, we have had to investigate allegations made against the club.

“The club is now able to conclude that neither the club nor its coaching staff including head coach Cameron Hay have acted inappropriately nor breached any code of conduct.

“We can further confirm that we are in full support of our coaching staff and the newly assembled squad of players.”

McGorrin, who is also the club’s safeguarding officer and welfare officer for child welfare and protection, insists Dyce FC remain committed to promoting women’s football.

She said: “We have invested a lot of time, effort and expense into setting up DWFC and did so for the main reason of developing as a fully operational community club and creating a competitive player pathway for Dyce Girls Club.

“The women’s game has expanded across the country, and we hope to be an integral part of that growth and give our female players the best platform to work from, and something that will further benefit the local community of Dyce.”