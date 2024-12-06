Scottish Cup 4th round TV picks confirmed: Fraserburgh’s clash with Rangers and Brechin v Hearts to be broadcast

Breedon Highland League clubs Fraserburgh and Brechin City will have their Scottish Cup fourth-round ties televised live.

The Broch will travel to Ibrox to tackle Rangers on Sunday January 19, with kick-off at 2.15pm, and the match will be beamed on BBC One Scotland.

Meanwhile, the Hedgemen’s Glebe Park encounter with Hearts will be shown on Friday January 17 (7.45pm kick-off) on the BBC Scotland channel.

Elgin City v Aberdeen has surprisingly been snubbed by the broadcasters.

Premier Sports have opted to show Celtic v Kilmarnock on Saturday, January 18 (5.30pm kick-off), Falkirk v Raith Rovers on Sunday ,January 19 (noon kick-off) and Dundee v Dundee United on Monday, January 20 (8pm kick-off).