Inverness hotel handbag thief unmasked after CCTV posted on Facebook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness hotel handbag thief unmasked after CCTV posted on Facebook

Juan Collar, from Spain, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted three different thefts.

By Jenni Gee
Thief Juan Collar was captured on CCTV
Thief Juan Collar was captured on CCTV

A thief who helped himself to a hotel receptionist’s handbag found himself in the dock after his crime was caught on camera.

Juan Collar was seen on CCTV as he stole the bag from behind the reception desk of the Columba Hotel on Ness Walk on December 11.

Two days later he also targeted staff at Johnny Foxes and Lucky Bowl in the city – stealing mobile phones in incidents that were also filmed by security systems.

Collar, 49, a Spanish national who had been staying in an Inverness guest house at the time of his crimes, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit three counts of theft.

the suspect
Juan Collar was caught on CCTV at the scene of his crime. Image: Jaymie-Leigh Gartside

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray said that around 2.30pm on Wednesday December 11 a staff member at the Columba Hotel placed her handbag behind the reception desk – in a spot where it was not visible to visitors.

At around 4pm she left the reception area briefly.

“At about 4.02pm the accused attended and initially walked over to the restaurant area,” Ms Gray told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

“The accused thereafter attended the reception desk, leans over, takes possession of an item and exits the property,” she continued, adding: “This was captured on CCTV.”

Inverness distraction thefts caught on CCTV

Ms Gray said that the next incident took place in the early evening of December 13 when Collar visited the Lucky Bowl and asked a staff member there for a “card”.

Believing that he needed the menu, the staff member stepped away from her post to fetch one – leaving her iPhone 11 unattended.

The woman gave a menu to Collar and “returned to find her mobile phone missing,” Ms Gray said.

A subsequent review of CCTV revealed Collar had taken it.

At 7.49pm on the same day Collar went into Johnny Foxes and spoke with a member of staff asking about job opportunities.

The staff member told him to wait at the bar while they fetched a business card – but when left alone “he takes possession of her mobile phone and exits the property”, the fiscal depute explained.

The incident was also captured on CCTV.

Stolen handbag not recovered

The court heard that both of the mobile phones were recovered – but when asked by Sheriff Gary Aitken where that handbag was, solicitor Mike Chapman for Collar replied that his client did not know as he had been “intoxicated” at the time of his crimes.

Mr Chapman said: “He tells me he has no recollection of committing these offences because of intoxication. He advises he has got a serious alcohol problem”

Mr Chapman confirmed that it was his client’s intention to return to Spain upon his release.

Sheriff Aitken said: “He certainly seems to have made something of a habit of distracting people at various front desks and then helping himself to their possessions when they are out of the way.

“I don’t know what the position is in Spain – by and large British society is not very fond of drunken thieves.”

The sheriff fined Collar £400 for the handbag theft and £200 each for the mobile phone thefts, together with a mandatory surcharge of £40 – making a total financial penalty of £840.

He told Collar the fine was an alternative to custody – which could be invoked if it was not paid.

Speaking after the case called, receptionist Jaymie-Leigh Garside, who had shared footage of the first theft online appealing for help, explained she was upset that her handbag – a gift for her recent 25th birthday – had not been recovered.

Inverness handbag theft ‘an absolute nightmare’

Describing how she has had to replace essential items like cards and car keys, she said: “It has been an absolute nightmare.”

But more than that, she said she was upset by the way her possessions had been seemingly discarded.

“There was some sentimental things in my bag – photos of my dad, and me and my partner, that can’t be replaced. More than anything it is the sentimental things,” she added.

Jaymie and her Harris Tweed bag
Jaymie-Leigh Garside said the bag was a gift and contained items of sentimental value.

Ms Garside said the reaction to her online post following the crime had been good with a number of people commenting with information.

“I had quite a lot of people commenting and private messaging me,” she said, recognising the community spirit in Inverness.

She said she was glad to hear Collar would be leaving the city – and country – soon.

She said: “We don’t really need people coming around and doing that.”