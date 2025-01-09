Local authorities warned to learn from fraud-enabling Aberdeen City Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local authorities warned to learn from fraud-enabling Aberdeen City Council

An out-of-control former council officer was locked up after conning taxpayers of more than £1 million for almost two decades without being caught.

By Bryan Rutherford
Aberdeen City Council embezzler Mike Paterson. Image: Facebook
Scottish local authorities should learn lessons from Aberdeen City Council’s weak financial scrutiny that “enabled” an employee to pocket £1 million over 17 years without being noticed, a watchdog said.

Money-mad Mike Paterson, a council tax and recovery team leader, transferred 655 refunds totalling £1.109m into his own bank account.

The payments were meant to compensate taxpayers who had overpaid and were eligible to request refunds.

Instead, the public’s money went towards funding the greedy £35,000-a-year public servant’s extravagant social life of overseas travel with high-end hotel stays.

The Accounts Commission found “weaknesses in internal controls” and “no scrutiny” were to blame for “allowing the perpetrator’s actions to go unnoticed” for so long.

Andrew Burns, Deputy Chair of the Accounts Commission, described the case as “a cautionary tale”.

‘Checks need to be followed, weaknesses identified’

He said: “All councils in Scotland need to learn from this prolonged and significant fraud.

“It isn’t enough to have controls to counter fraud; checks need to be followed, weaknesses identified, and routine testing of systems carried out.”

Mr Burns added that the significant fraud perpetrated by Paterson, 60, had revealed “the risks when internal controls aren’t followed”.

He also praised one of Paterson’s unnamed colleagues whose report of his suspicious activity to her bosses was the swindler’s undoing.

Whistleblower ‘praised’ for taking down greedy embezzler

“The member of staff who identified and spoke out must be praised. It shows the value and importance of whistleblowing policies and procedures,” he said.

“These are critical to ensure staff across the public sector have the confidence to quickly escalate concerns if they suspect fraud.”

Paterson was sentenced to four years in jail after the case called at the High Court in Edinburgh last July.

Audit Scotland published its conclusions on the former Torry Academy pupil’s scheme in a report discussed at a meeting of the Accounts Commission last month.

The report criticised Paterson’s “unsupervised authority” that, along with “failures in controls” and “a lack of segregation of duties and monitoring” was the perfect storm.

Swindler Mike Paterson spent years living beyond his means as he embezzled £1m from Aberdeen City Council
Embezzler Mike Paterson spent years living beyond his means as he stole from the public. Image: Facebook

Despite recognising the local authority was “quick to respond” once alerted to Paterson’s dodgy accounting, the Accounts Commission highlighted the council’s slow speed at making improvements.

“The Commission is pleased to see evidence that the council is taking the matters highlighted by this fraud seriously, including the segregation of duties immediately following the issue coming to light, the development of an improvement plan by the service, and the engagement of internal audit to further strengthen key controls.

“However, controls have yet to be embedded in a way that fully addresses all the issues identified.

“December 2024 was identified as a key implementation date for improvement actions, but the absence of interim milestones makes it difficult to assess progress on the ground.

“As a matter of priority, the Commission asks the council’s ‘Task and Finish’ Group to confirm to elected members and management team when all actions will be complete, given it has now been more than a year since the perpetrator was charged.”

Council says it will ‘carefully examine the findings’

The Press and Journal asked Aberdeen City Council to comment on the report’s findings.

A spokesperson told The P&J: “Aberdeen City Council will carefully examine the findings of the Accounts Commission.

“A report will be brought to the council for consideration, including the Accounts Commission’s recommended actions and the council’s proposed response to the recommended actions.”

Paterson’s transactions spanned 2006 to 2023, however, the council expects to recover the lost funds, with no loss to the taxpayers whose accounts were affected – the Accounts Commission said.

In December last year, this newspaper revealed that more than 5,700 residents were affected by the embezzlement, however, the council had made “no attempt” to contact or refund any taxpayers defrauded by the former corrupt official.

At the time of the article being published, the council had only identified “around 25%” of the accounts affected more than a year since Paterson’s swindle was discovered.

Contact the Crime and Courts Team:

