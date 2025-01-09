Exclusive: Banff councillor becomes latest to join Reform Party in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Banff councillor becomes latest to join Reform Party in Aberdeenshire

John Cox was an SNP councillor until 2017 when he was blocked from standing as a party candidate.

Banff and District councillor John Cox. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Banff councillor John Cox has become the third in Aberdeenshire to join Nigel Farage’s Reform Party, the P&J can reveal.

The veteran politician was kicked out of the SNP group in 2017.

Former Aberdeenshire Conservative representatives Mark Findlater and Laurie Carnie become the first Reform councillors in Scotland last October.

However, Mr Cox intends to continue sitting as an independent on the local authority, despite joining Reform as a member in the last fortnight.

It marks a twist in a long political journey.

Mr Cox was once tipped to lead Aberdeenshire Council’s SNP group.

But he was at odds with the party on several issues, including his support for Brexit.

He also did not want to follow SNP policies which he says “put his ward at a disadvantage”.

Councillor John Cox. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

His failure to stick to party policy, along with claims he was not an effective campaigner and missed some party meetings, led the party to block his bid to stand as a candidate in the 2017 local council elections. 

Asked why he wants to join Reform UK, he referenced “economic decline” of his local ward.

He said high taxes are “hampering local businesses” and criticised the Labour government’s policies around industries such as oil and gas and farming.

“I support legal immigration,” he added.

“I think it should be more flexible to support manufacturing, healthcare and professional services.

“Illegal and uncontrollable immigration is the issue.”

Mr Cox said he had wanted Scottish independence as an SNP member to help get out of the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy.

“After Brexit, the SNP wanted to go back into Europe and hand back powers,” he added.

Reform’s Aberdeenshire surge

Reform’s surge in regions such as Aberdeenshire means the party is primed to send MSPs to Holyrood, sparking alarm for the SNP and Tories.

Jo Hart, Reform’s candidate in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at the last general election, won more than 5,000 votes by targeting disillusioned Tory voters.

Businessman Conrad Ritchie mopped up more than a quarter of the vote in a recent Fraserburgh by-election, which was won by the Tories.

Conrad Ritchie at Crimond Medical and Community Hub. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Reform’s Conrad Ritchie won more than a quarter of the vote in Fraserburgh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

One poll suggested Reform could win up to 12 seats at the next Scottish Parliament election in 2026.

That includes a potential two from the North East electoral region stretching from Banff south to Dundee.

Mr Cox previously ran for Reform in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election on the North East list and wouldn’t rule out another try “if an opportunity arose”.

Nigel Farage joins farmers protesting in central London in November. Image: PA.

Mr Cox said: “Based on my own personal canvassing, there is a groundswell of support for change and they are supportive of some of the ideas that are being spoken about.”

Martyn Greene, Reform’s new organiser in Scotland, said that as of Thursday morning the party had 7,500 members, compared with the 6,941 who were eligible to vote at the Scottish Tory leadership election in September.

He said the party plans to stand candidates in all 73 constituencies at Holyrood.

Conversation