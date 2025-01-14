Fresh drive to slash empty shops by half as Union Street units are now ‘cheaper than ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh drive to slash empty shops by half as Union Street units are now ‘cheaper than ever’

Our Union Street head honchos held a meeting to encourage more than 100 potential traders to take a leap of faith on Aberdeen's city centre.

By Denny Andonova
Ryan Crighton speaking at an event encouraging business owners to take on one of the Union Street empty units.
The New Year, New Business event was held at the Music Hall to present all the opportunities Aberdeen city centre has to offer to business owners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Look beyond the roadworks and Herras fencing and you will see a new Aberdeen city centre emerging…”

With these words, Ryan Crighton begins a speech imploring business owners to take a chance on filling some of Union Street’s empty units.

The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce policy and marketing director is among the speakers who are going to spend the next 90 minutes convincing aspiring traders that the struggling Granite Mile is worth the gamble.

Jamie Hutcheon from Business Gateway, Jen Lawrie from Aberdeen City Council, Ryan Crighton from Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Adrian Watson from Aberdeen Inspired and Bob Keiller from Our Union Street gave a speech and answered questions at the ‘New Year, New Business’ event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

As the screen flickers into life behind him, the wall at Aberdeen Music Hall becomes a mural of all the notable projects recently embarked upon in the city centre.

Front and centre is the £40 million food and drink hall being built at The Green, flanked by other major projects like the revamped Union Terrace Gardens and award-winning Art Gallery.

This, he says as he gestures to the images, is proof of the huge investment into the area as efforts to boost its fortunes gather pace.

More than 100 people came to hear about the Our Union Street initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The event on Monday night was attended by more than 100 people considering setting up shop on Union Street, who heard that empty units decreased from 48 to 34 last year.

And now a fresh drive has been launched to slash that down to 20 by the end of 2025.

‘Opening up a new business in the city centre has never been this cheap’

Our Union Street boss Bob Keiller is next to take the spotlight and convince the audience that there are now more opportunities to thrive in the city centre than ever before.

Pointing towards a fancy graph with current rent prices in Aberdeen compared to elsewhere in Scotland, he says taking on a Union Street unit is the “cheapest it’s been in a long time”.

The image is rather complex, but the message is simple: “If the high street is right for it, just go for it – there is no better time to do it”.

Bob Keiller says now is the best time to invest in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

To further prove his point, Bob explains how taking on the empty unit on 98 Union Street, for example, would have cost about £90,000 in rent and rates back in 2023.

And with the cash support available from the council and other outlets now – including the offer of 12 months free of rent to newcomers, this has come down to £36,000.

‘We want to fill empty Union Street units – and we’ll help you do that’

Our Union Street’s ambition for the year ahead, however, is to persuade all building owners to drop their prices to a low rate and invest in improving the units.

This he hopes will be enough encouragement for aspiring traders to take a leap of faith on the city centre and launch their business there.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The ultimate goal is to chop down the remaining empty units by half by the end of the year.

“There is help available,” Bob says as another slide outlining an array of offers and support for those who opt to open up shop in the city centre.

“These [deals] are unique to Aberdeen – there is no other place that does anything like this, and it can give you the things that you need to get your business off the ground.”

Bob Keiller explaining the offirs available to people who would like to take on one of the Union Street empty units.
Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller at the ‘New Year, New Business’ event at the Music Hall. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

And what’s Bob’s wish for the high street for 2025?

He quickly answers: “For people to say that the city centre is nae as bad as it used to be”.

You can track which Union Street units are empty in our designated tracker.

More information on the support available to those who want to start a business on the high street can be found on the Our Union Street and Aberdeen City Council websites.

