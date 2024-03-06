Aberdeen street locked down following serious collision

Seafield Road in Aberdeen is closed following a serious collision.
Police have cordoned off a stretch of the west-end street following the incident earlier this evening.
At the scene, officers confirmed to The P&J there had been a “road traffic collision”.
One eyewitness said he saw just one vehicle following the accident which had a damaged, smashed windshield.
He said: “I believe it hit a pedestrian.”
He added that a number of police vehicles and multiple ambulances arrived at around 7:30pm.
The road remains taped off from Seafield Court to near the Palm Court Hotel.
Locals expressed their shock tonight, saying major incidents like this “never happen here”.
The P&J has reached out to the Scottish Ambulance Services and Police Scotland for more details.
