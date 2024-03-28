Tributes pour in for ‘one in a million Tom’ who died three weeks after Seafield tragedy

Groups across Aberdeen are paying tribute to a “one in a million” man who died after being struck by a car.

Thomas Pates – known as Tom by those close to him – passed away on Monday night in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) on his 69th birthday.

He had been in hospital for three weeks following the incident which happened near his Rubislaw home on March 6.

A member of Peterculter Golf Club, The P&J was told today how members had been visiting him at ARI in the hope their voices might wake up him.

The club’s flag is currently lowered to half mast.

Vice-captain of the golf-club, David Johnstone, said: “We were just waiting on him to wake up, but he never did.

“When we heard he’d passed on the Monday night we immediately made the phone call to lower the flag.

“It will stay that way until his funeral.”

Tom death is “an absolute tragedy”

Tom was well-known and respected across Aberdeen for his charity work, as well as volunteering for local sports clubs.

A fitness enthusiast and avid runner, he also acted as the treasurer for running club Aberdeen Hash House Harriers.

He was also a trustee for SensationALL, a local charity which provides support to children and adults with disabilities.

Golf-club vice-captain, Mr Johnstone, added: “He was most notable for running the club’s CADS group, which is the Central Aberdeenshire District Senior team.

“It was one of the more unsuccessful ventures that we have, we were always bottom or second bottom of the league.

“It used to drive Tom mad. But if he ever scored a point for the team he’d be quite triumphant about that.

“He wasn’t particularly competitive, or particularly good – but he was very keen and an enthusiastic duffer as we called him!

“He was never ever down about his scores, he was always cheerful and a really nice guy.

“I’ve been known to go for a pint in the Palm Court bar by myself – Tom was always waving when you came in. He was very well respected at the club.

“He’ll be missed alright, it’s an absolute tragedy.”

‘He was a joy to be around’

Aberdeen Hash House Harriers have also paid tribute to their fellow member, saying his death leaves “a huge void”.

Ruth Taylor – who knew Tom for more than five years – wrote in a tribute online: “We will be raising more than a few glasses this Easter Challenge 24 weekend to this lovely man.

“His smile, kindness and fun loving nature was a joy to be around. So welcoming and friendly to everyone with an unwavering ability to look on the bright side of life.

“You have left a huge void behind you, Toy Boy Tom.”

The golf club also passed on a tribute Tom’s sister, Jill, has penned.

She described him as a “much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend” who was “taken too soon”.

She revealed his nickname was ‘Toy Boy Tom’ and was a “one in a million” gent.

Police urge anyone with information about accident to make contact

Police continue to appeal for witnesses regarding the accident which involved a Volkswagen Golf, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with Thomas’ family and friends at this sad time.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances are continuing and I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police and may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage of relevance, to get in touch.

“Please quote incident number 3181 of 6 March 2024.”