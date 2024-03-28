Tributes pour in for ‘one in a million Tom’ who died three weeks after Seafield tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes pour in for ‘one in a million Tom’ who died three weeks after Seafield tragedy

Thomas Pates - a well-known runner, golfer and charity trustee - passed away in hospital this week on his 69th birthday.

By Graham Fleming
Thomas Pates
Thomas tragically died in hospital on Monday three weeks after a collision in Aberdeen's west-end. Image: DC Thomson

Groups across Aberdeen are paying tribute to a “one in a million” man who died after being struck by a car.

Thomas Pates – known as Tom by those close to him – passed away on Monday night in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) on his 69th birthday.

He had been in hospital for three weeks following the incident which happened near his Rubislaw home on March 6.

A member of Peterculter Golf Club, The P&J was told today how members had been visiting him at ARI in the hope their voices might wake up him.

The club’s flag is currently lowered to half mast.

Peterculter Golf Club’s flag has been lowered to half mast as a sign of respect. Image: Peterculter Golf Club.

Vice-captain of the golf-club, David Johnstone, said: “We were just waiting on him to wake up, but he never did.

“When we heard he’d passed on the Monday night we immediately made the phone call to lower the flag.

“It will stay that way until his funeral.”

Tom death is “an absolute tragedy”

Tom was well-known and respected across Aberdeen for his charity work, as well as volunteering for local sports clubs.

A fitness enthusiast and avid runner, he also acted as the treasurer for running club Aberdeen Hash House Harriers. 

He was also a trustee for SensationALL, a local charity which provides support to children and adults with disabilities.

Golf-club vice-captain, Mr Johnstone, added: “He was most notable for running the club’s CADS group, which is the Central Aberdeenshire District Senior team.

“It was one of the more unsuccessful ventures that we have, we were always bottom or second bottom of the league.

“It used to drive Tom mad. But if he ever scored a point for the team he’d be quite triumphant about that.

Tom was a respected member of the club. Image: Lex Ballantyne/Newsline Media.

“He wasn’t particularly competitive, or particularly good – but he was very keen and an enthusiastic duffer as we called him!

“He was never ever down about his scores, he was always cheerful and a really nice guy.

“I’ve been known to go for a pint in the Palm Court bar by myself – Tom was always waving when you came in. He was very well respected at the club.

“He’ll be missed alright, it’s an absolute tragedy.”

‘He was a joy to be around’

Aberdeen Hash House Harriers have also paid tribute to their fellow member, saying his death leaves “a huge void”.

Ruth Taylor – who knew Tom for more than five years – wrote in a tribute online: “We will be raising more than a few glasses this Easter Challenge 24 weekend to this lovely man.

“His smile, kindness and fun loving nature was a joy to be around. So welcoming and friendly to everyone with an unwavering ability to look on the bright side of life.

“You have left a huge void behind you, Toy Boy Tom.”

The golf club also passed on a tribute Tom’s sister, Jill, has penned.

She described him as a “much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend” who was “taken too soon”.

She revealed his nickname was ‘Toy Boy Tom’ and was a “one in a million” gent.

Police urge anyone with information about accident to make contact

Police continue to appeal for witnesses regarding the accident which involved a Volkswagen Golf, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with Thomas’ family and friends at this sad time.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances are continuing and I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police and may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage of relevance, to get in touch.

“Please quote incident number 3181 of 6 March 2024.”

Man, 68, dies in hospital following crash on Aberdeen’s Seafield Road

Conversation