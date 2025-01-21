Elgin bus driver’s killer loses appeal against ‘excessive’ sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin bus driver’s killer loses appeal against ‘excessive’ sentence

The 16-year-old's lawyers argued that the four-year-and-four-month sentence for killing Keith Rollinson was too harsh.

By Dave Finlay
Keith Rollinson was killed in Elgin in February. Image: Police Scotland
A teenager who killed Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson has lost an appeal against his sentence, despite claiming he suffered a miscarriage of justice.

The youth was sentenced to four years and four months detention for the culpable homicide of Mr Rollinson, who lost his life after the attack on him at the bus station in Elgin, in February last year.

The 15-year-old was out drinking with friends in the town’s centre before deciding to catch a bus home, but Mr Rollinson refused to let him on the bus because of his state of intoxication.

The teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, then headbutted former RAF man Mr Rollinson before repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

The youth pointed his mobile phone in the driver’s face, apparently filming him.

Father-of-two Mr Rollinson grabbed the phone and they began struggling.

Killer argued four-year sentence was excessive

Mr Rollinson, who had been butted, threw the phone to the ground and stamped on it before his attacker completely lost control during the violent episode.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that the victim did not retaliate but tried to get away. His attacker was pulled away by another youth.

Stagecoach driver Mr Rollinson, 58, bent over to pick up his cap and collapsed to the ground unconscious. He was taken to hospital but never regained consciousness and died in the early hours of February 3 last year.

Tributes to Keith Rollinson were left at the scene of the tragedy.

It was found that because of his medical condition the bus driver was at risk of a fatal cardiac event at any time.

The judge, Lady Hood, said she would have imposed a six-and-a-half-year sentence on the teenager, but reduced that to four years and four months following his guilty plea.

The youth, now 16, who previously assaulted another bus driver, was granted leave to appeal against the sentence imposed on him.

Judges reject appeal

At a hearing in the Criminal Appeal Court in Edinburgh last week the killer’s lawyers argued the sentence imposed was excessive and the boy should be given more credit for his early guilty plea.

The lawyers also claimed the boy’s young age – and sentences from similar cases – should be considered again.

But Lord Matthews, who heard the appeal with Lord Beckett, rejected their submissions.

Lord Matthews said in a judgement: “There has been no miscarriage of justice and the appeal is refused.”

He said they had viewed CCTV footage and added: “It is plain that the appellant, who was by all accounts intoxicated, would not take no for an answer.

“While the deceased Mr Rollinson grabbed his mobile phone and stamped on it, that provides no excuse or justification for the gross overreaction on the part of the appellant.”

Lord Matthews said: “The court must endeavour to protect people who provide a service to the public and can be in a vulnerable position.

“It is of significance that this is not the first time the appellant had assaulted a bus driver. Such conduct must be deterred.”

Bus driver’s family hits out at sentence

Last week, Mr Rollinson’s widow Susan hit out at sentencing guidelines that mean her husband’s killer may never see the inside of a prison.

She told The Press and Journal: “From day one, we – Keith’s family – have been treated like the criminals, not the victims.

“This boy had attacked another bus driver in the past.

“He had only just finished serving his sentence in relation to that two weeks before he killed Keith.

“The sentence, in my view, was too short. The boy should have got 10 years.”