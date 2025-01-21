Mother still grieves for ‘crazy and wise’ son more than four years after A96 crash tragedy

On February 28, 2020, Maria Hall sat at her kitchen table, telling her son Fabian how incredibly proud she was of him.

At just 19, Fabian Hall was preparing to apply for the RAF reserves, his future full of promise and hope.

This moment remains one of Maria’s most cherished memories, as just hours later, her world collapsed.

Fabian was tragically struck and killed on the A96 back in 2020, a short distance from home.

That evening, the teenager had chosen to walk home rather than accept a lift, wanting to improve his fitness.

Maria misses her son deeply every day. “He was a very special human being,” she reflected. “I’m sure every life lost on the A96 was a very special human being.”

Fabian Hall tribute years after A96 crash tragedy

“And to have their life treated as a statistic, of no importance, is agony.”

More than four years on, several more fatal incidents have occurred on the road, causing heartbreak to more families.

The Press and Journal contacted Maria, who agreed to speak about her son.

Fabian Hall was born in Aberdeen on March 26, 2000, to Maria and Jon Hall, who lived in Tyrebagger.

Maria says he was an “unexpected but precious gift” almost 26 years after his sister, Luthian.

In the summer of 2000, the family moved to an enchanting property called White Rose Tower, outside of Invergordon.

Maria remembers Fabian as ‘crazy and wise’

Now a B&B, it was once the Hall family home for much of Fabian’s early childhood.

She said: “It was very much a dream place for him to grow up. You could look out the windows and see the deer coming into the grounds, and Fabian would be out in the garden all the time.

“I remember watching him one time, the little birds were following him and sitting in the trees as he was dropping crumbs everywhere. It was amazing watching him.

“One time, he was sitting on one of the garden benches, and he was sitting really still, he was only about two, and there was a butterfly which landed on his knee, and he was sitting so perfectly still, and it would flutter off again and then come back again, and this went on for ages.”

According to Maria, during that time, he was “crazy” about learning about birds and insects. However, the family sold White Rose Tower in 2006 and moved to Brodie.

Maria says Fabian didn’t understand why they couldn’t return to “the castle” and it was “very hard for him”.

His parents had split up but remained friends, with Maria and Fabian living in Brodie.

From 2006, Fabian went to Dyke Primary, where Maria says he was “a little wild”, so she decided to homeschool him for a while.

Fabian ‘made me feel safe’ says Maria Hall

He also attended Moray Firth private school where his father worked as a teacher.

“He was absolutely full of life and could be wild at times, but also so wise for his age.

“That’s exactly Fabian – crazy and wise.”

He could have conversations with people of all ages, and yet he was a “typical young lad”, says Maria.

Like many youngsters, he was “utterly crazy” about Doctor Who and rarely missed an episode.

Maria recalls taking Fabian to a Doctor Who music-inspired concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

“He just loved it so much. Without a doubt, his favourite Doctor was David Tennant and he also really liked Matt Smith, who was at the concert.”

At 10 years old, he enrolled at Anderson Primary School in Forres and became a published author there.

His story was included in the book, Forwards, inspired by the family’s collection of beagles and Irish wolfhounds.

The main character was based on a beagle called Truly, although Maria says she ought to have been called “Truly terrible”.

“She was the most disobedient dog I’ve ever had. His story was about a new dog the family had called Beauty, who was very nervous when she came to us.

“Fabian tells the story from Truly’s point of view, and what she thinks about all day, like food, walks and how Beauty is a ‘nervous wreck’.

He then attended Forres Academy, where once again, he was “a little wild” but was also “very well-read”.

He was interested in subjects including philosophy, history and politics, and Maria believes he would have gone on to study within those areas.

Fabian became Maria’s ‘protector’ after she became ill

She says he had a “close group of friends from high school” and they have been “so supportive” and still check in with her following his death.

Fabian chose to walk home the night he died, trying to get fit as he planned to apply to the RAF reserves.

He was a keen gymgoer and took up boxing at Nairn Boxing Club, where a trophy was named after him, the Fabian Hall Legend Cup, for those who show great improvement.

Maria recalls the day before his death, sitting in the kitchen telling Fabian how proud she was of him for doing what he wanted to do in life – a precious memory for her.

She and Fabian had a close relationship, with roles reversing as Fabian got older and Maria’s health declined.

“It went from me being his protector to him being mine. I sometimes use a wheelchair, and he took over and really looked after me.”

Maria says many people have reached out, including two people who said he helped save their lives.

Four years on from her son’s death, Maria says she is “desperately lonely” without him.

“He had been my constant companion for more than 20 years, the main part of my existence and he’s gone.

Maria seeks justice after A96 tragedy

“I am frightened. If I fall, there is no way I can get up again. I am scared of my disability now, something I wasn’t when he was here. He made me feel safe.

“My life has been destroyed”.

She continues to campaign for justice, as no charges were brought against the police officer driving the car.

The Crown Office concluded there was “no evidence of criminality”, but Maria will not give up.

“I want to be able to grieve without feeling that I have totally failed. I have to keep trying even though I know nobody is listening.”

Maria moved back to Invergordon near her daughter and 12-year-old grandson, Kai, before moving to Forres last year.

“I wanted to have those years with my grandson. They were very precious.”

Fabian’s dad Jon has since moved into the Brodie cottage, renamed Fabian’s House in his honour.

Maria said: “It was always going to be his house. Now it’s named Fabian’s House, so no matter who lives there it will always be his house.”

Maria holds the memories of her son in her heart forever but misses him every day he isn’t with her.

Our data journalists have been tracking all the incidents on the A96 in recent years.

They have also mapped out the locations of the crashes.

If you have been affected by a tragedy or lost a loved one on the A96, please feel free to get in touch on 07977 043630 or ross.hempseed@pressandjournal.co.uk