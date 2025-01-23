Watch: Aberdeen van driver’s A90 road rage caught on camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Aberdeen van driver’s A90 road rage caught on camera

Paul Jessiman - who was once dubbed the Deliveroo of cannabis cookies - tried to force his way into the merging lane during roadworks.

By Jamie Buchan
Paul Jessiman's bout of road rage was caught on dashcam. Image: The Crown Office
A convicted Aberdeen drug dealer – once dubbed the Deliveroo of cannabis cookies – has been banned after admitting his part in a road rage incident on the A90.

Van driver Paul Jessiman was travelling at around 70mph towards roadworks with a 50mph limit when he collided with the other van as he pulled into the right-hand lane.

Traffic ground to a halt and Jessiman, 26, was caught on the other vehicle’s dashcam when he got out and aggressively gesticulated, before driving off.

Already on nine points, Jessiman, from Aberdeen, was banned from the road for 11 months.

Watch the A90 road rage incident

Forfar Sheriff Court was shown dashcam footage from Paul Assiph’s van.

As he drove south on the dual carriageway near Gateside – between Forfar and Dundee – on April 9 last year, he approached a closed lane.

Both Mr Assiph, in the right-hand lane, and Jessiman, in the left-hand lane, were travelling at around 70mph after entering the 50mph zone.

Mr Assiph did not slow to allow Jessiman to merge before the lane closed but the offender crossed into his path anyway – colliding with the other vehicle more than once.

The accident happened at roadworks near Gateside on the A90. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

Jessiman, of Manor Crescent in Aberdeen, stopped on the live carriageway, got out and began swearing at Mr Assiph before re-entering his van and driving off.

Mr Assiph’s Ford Transit sustained bumper damage and a broken wing mirror.

Prosecutor Jill Drummond explained the two motorists continued to West Bell Street police HQ in Dundee and reported the collision.

She said: “The accused admitted that he caused it.”

Guilty pleas

Jessiman pled guilty to a reduced charge of careless driving, having initially been charged with driving dangerously.

He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner when he exited his van on the carriageway.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained Jessiman has just completed a community payback order imposed for drug-related offending.

He said: “In his view, the other driver is being careless, increasing speed to stop him getting in.

“He effectively forces his way in. He’s got out the car because he’s so angry.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie disqualified unemployed Jessiman from driving for 11 months and fined him £715 altogether.

The sheriff said: “It’s a road I drive every day – I’m aware of this sort of driving and it’s becoming all too common.

“Even stopping to remonstrate with somebody… there could have been a multiple (vehicle) pile-up.

“It just beggars belief.”

Last year, Jessiman was ordered to complete unpaid work after being dubbed “the Deliveroo of cannabis cookies” when he was caught transporting Class B drugs in Stonehaven.