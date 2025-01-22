Witness says Aberdeen high-rise murder accused had blood on her clothes

A former neighbour of alleged murder victim Neil Jolly has told the court she saw the woman accused of killing him with blood on her clothes.

Elizabeth Sweeney is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of violently assaulting Mr Jolly, 51, before repeatedly striking him to the head and body with a kettle between June 22 and 26 2023.

She is additionally accused of trying to conceal the murder by washing Mr Jolly in a shower at his flat in Marischal Court, Aberdeen and covering his body with a duvet cover.

The charges further claim Sweeney, 36, attempted to destroy evidence by cleaning the kettle.

She denies all the charges against her and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

Sweeney claims she woke up in the early hours of June 26 2023 to find Mr Jolly raping her.

Accused had blood on clothes and shoes, witness claims

On the second day of the trial, jurors heard from a former neighbour of Mr Jolly who also knew Sweeney, believing them to be boyfriend and girlfriend.

Beata Baszczuk, 28, provided a statement to police in the weeks after Mr Jolly’s death in which she said she and her partner met Sweeney in Aberdeen’s Castlegate at around 6.30am on June 23 2023 and invited her to their flat for a couple of drinks.

When Ms Baszczuk’s partner went to buy cigarettes, she said Sweeney told her that she had had “enough of” Mr Jolly and that she was “angry and didn’t know what to do”.

She told police she saw Sweeney had “blood on her clothing, on her arms and shoes” and on her leggings.

Advocate depute Erin Campbell asked Ms Baszczuk if she knew why Sweeney was upset and angry.

“She was upset when she spoke about him,” she replied, adding: “I thought it was just a normal couple thing.”

“Did you ask her why she had blood on her clothing?” Ms Campbell pressed.

“No,” Ms Baszczuk replied.

Defence advocate Ian Duguid KC probed Ms Baszczuk on the accuracy of her police statement and whether she was sure that she saw blood on Sweeney’s clothing on that day.

He said that his client was wearing dark clothing that morning – as shown on CCTV – which would make blood difficult to make out.

“Blood on a black background would be difficult to see would you accept that?” Mr Duguid asked.

“I’m just telling you what I saw,” Ms Baszczuk replied.

“It’s not as if she’s got white trainers on where you can clearly see. They are black, have you got that wrong, do think?” the defence lawyer asked.

“I do not think I have the wrong date,” she said, adding: “I’m just telling you what I remember.”

Sweeney had mark consistent with bite, doctor found

Forensic physician Dr Gordon Guthrie also gave evidence regarding a medical examination he had given to Sweeney in the hours following her arrest on June 26 2023.

Among 21 separate injuries – many of which Dr Guthrie conceded he was unable to be certain about their origin – were a series of finger marks on Sweeney’s upper left and right arm and bruising that was consistent with a bite mark on her left shoulder.

Mr Duguid also took Dr Guthrie through his report, which claimed Sweeney had a hoarse voice, tenderness to her throat and a burst blood vessel in her eye.

“If you put those things together, would it give rise to the idea that someone was putting pressure on her throat?” he asked the physician.

“I think that’s fair,” Dr Guthrie replied, adding: “Her voice was husky which is in keeping with that as well.”

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, continues.

