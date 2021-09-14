Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Holistic view of climate change urged

By Nancy Nicolson
September 14, 2021, 11:45 am
PASTORAL: Policy makers are being urged to consider the farming landscape at COP26.
Sheep industry leaders are calling on policy makers to adopt a holistic approach to climate change by taking landscapes, pastoral heritage  and sustainable local food production into account.

In a campaign ahead of COP26 in Glasgow in November, the National Sheep Association (NSA) insists climate change or nature recovery should be considered in tandem with the protection of natural resources and rural economies.

The association argues a “landscape lacking lambs, a countryside without cows and the loss of Britain’s pastoral heritage” would be a consequence of the wrong approach.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said: “There is a reason why Britain has a reputation for being a green and pastoral nation. Our climate and weather conditions are perfectly suited to growing grass, and even with climate change grass and related grassland plants will continue to be one of the most resilient and stable crops/habitats available to us.

“Close to two thirds of the land used for farming in the UK is only suitable for growing grass and is ideally suited to raising grass -fed livestock.

“Grass-fed livestock farming in Britain, should be seen as a key contributor to the efforts to reach not just net zero but to meet many more of society’s interests.”

Mr Stocker added that productivity improvements through genetics, nutrition and animal health programmes have been key to reducing greenhouse gas  emissions.

Sheep are part of the UK’s pastoral heritage.

The NSA has also pointed out how much locally produced food was valued during the pandemic, and argued that stocking supermarket shelves   with imported meat produced to standards neither permitted nor desired in the UK would not be welcomed by anyone.

It added: “By affording access opportunities the country’s sheep farmers have enabled visitors to the countryside to engage with nature without having to travel long distances, which has been recognised as helping with peoples’ physical and mental well being.”

 

 

