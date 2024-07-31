Britain in Bloom judges reveal what makes amazing Forres flower displays among best in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Britain in Bloom judges reveal what makes amazing Forres flower displays among best in UK

Forres in Bloom is in the running to be named the best in Britain this year.

By David Mackay
Britain in Bloom judges Geraldine King and Nick Jones pointing at flower display in Grant Park.
Britain in Bloom judges Geraldine King and Nick Jones inspect Grant Park flowers with Forres in Bloom secretary Sandra Maclennan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Forres in Bloom is long renowned for creating some of the most spectacular floral displays in Moray, and this year they are competing to be the best in Britain.

More than 20,000 flowers have been planted across the town to brighten the community through the summer.

The town is one of just five across the whole UK being judged in their category.

Looking across Grant Park sunken gardens to Forres town centre.
Colours brighten Forres from Grant Park to the High Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Today, Britain in Bloom judges visited Forres to see for themselves what makes the green-fingered volunteers among the best in the country.

The Press and Journal spoke to the experts to find out what makes Forres in Bloom so special. 

What makes Forres in Bloom among the best in Britain?

Britain in Bloom judges Nick Jones and Geraldine King travelled from Devon to inspect the flower beds and planters across Forres.

On a tour of the town they were shown floral displays from Grant Park to the High Street, from the war memorial to the Mosset Burn and from Sanquhar Pond to Mannachie Park.

However, it wasn’t just the green shoots from plants that were impressing them.

Butterfly flower display in Grant Park.
The butterfly is one of the focal points of Grant Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Jones said: “We look at three areas, which are horticulture, environment and community.

“We thought it was wonderful to hear about the work being done with the local businesses and children. You could really see the passion of the children.

“The community around the In Bloom group in Forres is really impressive, particularly the involvement from local businesses and other groups like the air cadets.”

Britain in Bloom judges Nick Jones and Geraldine King in Grant Park.
Britain in Bloom judges Nick Jones and Geraldine King travelled from Devon to Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mrs King added: “When we look at the environment we look at things like their use of sustainable materials.

“The fact they are using no-dig (which avoids breaking up soil), creating their own compost and buying locally where they can are all things we’re looking for.”

How amazing Forres displays are made

Forres in Bloom has been creating some of the best flower displays in Scotland for an incredible 34 years.

This year they have an amazing 180 hanging baskets, 140 window boxes, 22 flower beds and 21 planters spread across the town.

Volunteer working on plants in Grant Park.
A dedicated band of volunteers keep the Forres in Bloom flowers among the best in Brtain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

With a phenomenal 20,000 flowers to look after it takes a huge team effort to keep them looking their best.

Volunteers have worked an average of a combined 40 hours a day through the summer.

However, the cooler conditions, variations in day and night temperatures and large amounts of rain at times have created tricky conditions.

The Britain in Bloom winners will be announced later this year.

Read more from Forres

More from Moray

CR0044232 Daniel McKay. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Scott Finnie leaving court. Thursday 3rd August 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Labourer has no memory of torching cararvan in act of revenge
John Bell, father of five and popular Gaelic singer from Ardersier.
Daughters' tribute to dad-of-five, Nairn Gaelic Choir tenor, John Stewart Bell
The personnel involved in the mission are on standby at a moment’s notice to launch intercepts of Russian aircraft. Image: Still from the Eurofighter YouTube series
Award-winning show puts spotlight on RAF Lossiemouth 'unsung heroes' deployed on NATO mission
Seven Stills in Dufftown.
Whisky lounge and restaurant in the heart of Moray has price slashed by £100,000
Hopeman GP surgery protest march.
Hopeman and Burghead GP surgery closure anger could force change in law
David McKenzie, from Elgin, stalked a woman from inside Glenochil Prison.
Dangerous Elgin sex offender stalked woman from inside Glenochil Prison
Plans are underway to move Elgin registry office currently on Northfield Terrace, into Moray Council headquarters. Image: DC Thomson
Who says romance is dead? Couples will soon be able to get married in…
Culbin Forrest fire.
Firefighters remain at wildfire near Forres to dampen hotspots
James Granitza has been praised by the RNLI after his heroics. Image: RNLI
Hero Elgin shop manager saved life of man found with 'blue lips' in crashed…
The unclassfied road near Elgin and the B9103.
Body recovered from Mercedes Benz after crash near Elgin

Conversation