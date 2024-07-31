Britain in Bloom judges reveal what makes amazing Forres flower displays among best in UK

Forres in Bloom is long renowned for creating some of the most spectacular floral displays in Moray, and this year they are competing to be the best in Britain.

More than 20,000 flowers have been planted across the town to brighten the community through the summer.

The town is one of just five across the whole UK being judged in their category.

Today, Britain in Bloom judges visited Forres to see for themselves what makes the green-fingered volunteers among the best in the country.

The Press and Journal spoke to the experts to find out what makes Forres in Bloom so special.

What makes Forres in Bloom among the best in Britain?

Britain in Bloom judges Nick Jones and Geraldine King travelled from Devon to inspect the flower beds and planters across Forres.

On a tour of the town they were shown floral displays from Grant Park to the High Street, from the war memorial to the Mosset Burn and from Sanquhar Pond to Mannachie Park.

However, it wasn’t just the green shoots from plants that were impressing them.

Mr Jones said: “We look at three areas, which are horticulture, environment and community.

“We thought it was wonderful to hear about the work being done with the local businesses and children. You could really see the passion of the children.

“The community around the In Bloom group in Forres is really impressive, particularly the involvement from local businesses and other groups like the air cadets.”

Mrs King added: “When we look at the environment we look at things like their use of sustainable materials.

“The fact they are using no-dig (which avoids breaking up soil), creating their own compost and buying locally where they can are all things we’re looking for.”

How amazing Forres displays are made

Forres in Bloom has been creating some of the best flower displays in Scotland for an incredible 34 years.

This year they have an amazing 180 hanging baskets, 140 window boxes, 22 flower beds and 21 planters spread across the town.

With a phenomenal 20,000 flowers to look after it takes a huge team effort to keep them looking their best.

Volunteers have worked an average of a combined 40 hours a day through the summer.

However, the cooler conditions, variations in day and night temperatures and large amounts of rain at times have created tricky conditions.

The Britain in Bloom winners will be announced later this year.

