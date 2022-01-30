Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Video shows ‘spectacular’ meteor spotted over north-east of Scotland

By Joe Cawthorn
January 30, 2022, 12:50 pm Updated: January 30, 2022, 1:26 pm

Residents in the north-east of Scotland were dazzled by a “spectacular” meteor that shot through the sky on Saturday night.

The “fireball” meteor was spotted flying through the sky at high speeds just before 6.50pm on Saturday, January 29.

Former president of Aberdeen Astronomical Society Torcuill Torrance, 49, said that he was “buzzing” to capture the “entirely sporadic scene”.

He said: “I’m buzzing. I set up this camera just a few days ago specifically to record meteors and fireballs.

“It’s entirely sporadic, but we are in the tail of a meteor shower at the moment..”

The engineer, from Newtonhill, explained that the dimmer movement above the meteor in the video is just a reflection from the camera’s casing, and that his new device, which looks similar to a more standard CCTV camera, records a film every 10 seconds throughout the night.

An Aberdeen resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told us that they thought fireworks were being set off initially.

She said: “I just saw a flash of green in the sky. I thought it was a firework, but then thought no one would be setting them off on such a wild night.

“It was pretty spectacular.”

She went on to say that the meteor remained visible for just a few seconds before disappearing from view.

Footage and images on social media show the brightly coloured object from various places in the UK, including Kent and Hull.

Taking to social media, one user said that they spotted it in “Aberdeen looking South and appeared to have a green tail”.

Others suggested seeing it in Peterhead and Finzean.

Did you get any pictures or video? If so, and your willing to allow us to use them, please send them on to livenews@ajl.co.uk stating where you were when you saw it.

The Aberdeen Astronomical Society meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill, and is free to attend.

