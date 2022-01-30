[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in the north-east of Scotland were dazzled by a “spectacular” meteor that shot through the sky on Saturday night.

The “fireball” meteor was spotted flying through the sky at high speeds just before 6.50pm on Saturday, January 29.

Former president of Aberdeen Astronomical Society Torcuill Torrance, 49, said that he was “buzzing” to capture the “entirely sporadic scene”.

He said: “I’m buzzing. I set up this camera just a few days ago specifically to record meteors and fireballs.

“It’s entirely sporadic, but we are in the tail of a meteor shower at the moment..”

The engineer, from Newtonhill, explained that the dimmer movement above the meteor in the video is just a reflection from the camera’s casing, and that his new device, which looks similar to a more standard CCTV camera, records a film every 10 seconds throughout the night.

An Aberdeen resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told us that they thought fireworks were being set off initially.

She said: “I just saw a flash of green in the sky. I thought it was a firework, but then thought no one would be setting them off on such a wild night.

“It was pretty spectacular.”

She went on to say that the meteor remained visible for just a few seconds before disappearing from view.

Footage and images on social media show the brightly coloured object from various places in the UK, including Kent and Hull.

Taking to social media, one user said that they spotted it in “Aberdeen looking South and appeared to have a green tail”.

Others suggested seeing it in Peterhead and Finzean.

Did you get any pictures or video? If so, and your willing to allow us to use them, please send them on to livenews@ajl.co.uk stating where you were when you saw it.

The Aberdeen Astronomical Society meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill, and is free to attend.

First video footage I've seen of tonight's meteor #fireball over the UK (at 6:48pm). "Seen to the north quite clearly [from Kent]." cc @UK_Fireball https://t.co/3khAEOoK5H — Will Gater (@willgater) January 29, 2022

Large #fireball meteor spotted tonight 29 Jan 2022 at 18:48:26 UT from several UKMON cameras pic.twitter.com/RKsRibZ6NU — UK Meteor Network (@UKMeteorNetwork) January 29, 2022