ScotRail cancel all evening rail services ahead of Storm Corrie

By Michelle Henderson
January 30, 2022, 12:55 pm
All Scotrail services will wind down from 6pm this evening

Train services across Scotland are being cancelled this evening as rail bosses prepare for a second spell of adverse weather.

ScotRail has taken the decision to withdraw all services from 6pm this evening as weather warnings remain in place.

No passenger service will depart from their origin stations after this time.

However, services still running will be instructed to reduce their speed to 40mph until they reach their destination.

Rail bosses confirmed the move has been taken to “protect passengers and railway staff.”

Taking to Twitter, Network Rail said “safety is the overriding priority.”

They wrote: The Met Office has named Storm Corrie. Heavy rain will sweep in from the west today and extremely high winds follow on nationwide from 6pm until midnight.

“To protect passengers and railway staff, domestic ScotRail services will wind down earlier on Sunday evening.

“We know the effect this will have on your journey, but safety is the overriding priority.

“Taking into account the extreme wind speeds predicted and the impact Storm Malik has had on Scotland’s railway, we’re confident this is the correct decision.”

Inspections will take place across the network, once Storm Corrie has passed, to ensure they are in working order for the Monday morning rush.

However, bosses have warned that delays are likely along the West Highland line between Fort William and Mallaig as inspections will need to be carried out during the day.

The announcement comes just one day after services across the north and north-east were axed due to Storm Malik.

Rail bosses closed the Highland Main line, Far North line and West Highland lines after several trains collided with fallen debris.

