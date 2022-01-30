ScotRail cancel all evening rail services ahead of Storm Corrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Train services across Scotland are being cancelled this evening as rail bosses prepare for a second spell of adverse weather.

ScotRail has taken the decision to withdraw all services from 6pm this evening as weather warnings remain in place.

No passenger service will depart from their origin stations after this time.

However, services still running will be instructed to reduce their speed to 40mph until they reach their destination.

Rail bosses confirmed the move has been taken to “protect passengers and railway staff.”

At 18:00, a blanket speed restriction will take effect across the whole of Scotland. No passenger services will depart their origin stations after this time, ScotRail services still running will be instructed to reduce their speed. Last passenger services can be found below. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 30, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Network Rail said “safety is the overriding priority.”

They wrote: The Met Office has named Storm Corrie. Heavy rain will sweep in from the west today and extremely high winds follow on nationwide from 6pm until midnight.

“To protect passengers and railway staff, domestic ScotRail services will wind down earlier on Sunday evening.

“We know the effect this will have on your journey, but safety is the overriding priority.

“Taking into account the extreme wind speeds predicted and the impact Storm Malik has had on Scotland’s railway, we’re confident this is the correct decision.”

Inspections will take place across the network, once Storm Corrie has passed, to ensure they are in working order for the Monday morning rush.

Once #StormCorrie has passed, we’ll inspect routes to ensure they’re safe before restarting services on Monday morning. In some areas such as the Fort William – Mallaig and Ayr – Stranraer routes, we’ll need to inspect those during daylight hours. /4 — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) January 30, 2022

However, bosses have warned that delays are likely along the West Highland line between Fort William and Mallaig as inspections will need to be carried out during the day.

The announcement comes just one day after services across the north and north-east were axed due to Storm Malik.

Rail bosses closed the Highland Main line, Far North line and West Highland lines after several trains collided with fallen debris.