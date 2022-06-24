Food packaging industry calls for moratorium on single use plastics ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Food packaging industry calls for moratorium on single use plastics ban

By Donna MacAllister
June 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:08 am
A sales manager with pallets of single use plastics
Alison Buchan, hygiene and catering manager of MacGregor Industrial Supplies.

Takeaway food packaging suppliers are asking the Scottish Government for permission to carry on selling “banned” single use polystyrene boxes, and throwaway plastic items like forks, cups and stirrers.

They claim they were in the dark about the ban that came in on June 1 prohibiting these items and have had no time to sell off surplus stock.

Across Scotland, wholesalers are calling for a moratorium to allow stocks of banned single use plastics to be sold and used, instead of thrown straight into landfill.

But the Scottish Government insists businesses were given ample notice via a radio, digital and email campaign – and says surplus stock should be “recycled where possible”.

‘Excess stock we cannot shift’

Burger boxes made of expanded polystyrene and plastic throwaway forks come under the ban.

Across Scotland, there are tens of thousands of pounds worth of banned plastic items sitting in warehouses.

At MacGregor Industrial Supplies in Inverness 10,000 polystyrene burger boxes sit in limbo, unopened on a pallet.

Alison Buchan, hygiene and catering sales manager, said that although she agrees with the premise of the ban, it has not been communicated properly, and has left businesses like hers with excess stock that they cannot shift.

“We have had nothing, no information, from the Scottish Government, from anybody,” she said.

“As a company, we have been getting so many mixed messages, everyone in the trade is as confused as each other.”

Alison Buchan agrees with the single use plastics ban
Alison Buchan does not know what to do with the stock leftover.

Under the new ban, MacGregor’s is not allowed to sell these single use items and the Scottish government recommends they are recycled “where possible”.

However, these items are not widely-recyclable, and it is likely that the majority would end up in landfill.

If companies were to follow the government’s advice and recycle these products they would likely have to pay privately to do so.

This is on top of the sunk costs already incurred by these firms purchasing products they cannot sell.

‘They should be used before being sent to landfill’

Food Service Packaging Association chief Martin Kersh says it would be “ridiculous and almost criminal” to ask companies to throw these unused plastics straight into landfill.

Mr Kersh acknowledges that under the ban these items can no longer be sold but he has been in discussion with the Scottish Government to try to make the best of the situation.

Martin Kersh.

“Scotland can do something really brilliant here,” he said.

“The Scottish Government can put it all together in one big pallet and use it to give to charities that help to feed the homeless, or they could package it all up and send it to the Polish-Ukrainian border.”

“That would be stunning and people would get a really good feeling about that.”

‘We desperately need a moratorium’

Ian Queen, head of Marshal Wilson, Scotland’s largest distributor of these banned plastic products, said the overwhelming feeling in the industry is “frustration”.

In his warehouse he has considerable stock leftover which he really needs to sell.

Mr Queen says the Scottish Government’s advice to recycle the unused products is an “insult to injury”.

“To be asked to pay for the recycling of, or disposing of, it as well would be an insult,”  he said.

“There are many companies struggling now, further penalties right now would be unbearable which is why a moratorium on this single use plastics ban would be a fair and reasonable way of dealing with the remaining stock which will still be in circulation.”

Single use plastic ban ‘shambolic’

The Press and Journal was at COP26 last year when Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater unveiled Scotland’s single use plastics ban.

It was formally introduced on June 1 of this year, but a loophole means the rule is not as effective as first thought.

This loophole is the UK Internal Market Act which allows businesses from all parts of the UK to trade unhindered with each other.

The packaging industry says this makes a mockery of the ban because products made in England can still legally be sold and used in Scotland.

Scotland had to engage with the UK government to get an exemption from this rule.

The exemption has been granted but is not yet in place and still needs to be debated in the House of Lords and the House of Commons.

Mr Queen said: “Given that the Scottish Government knew from an early stage that they would need to engage with the UK government to get the ban fully in place, why they would they not just wait until that piece of the jigsaw was in place before bringing it in?

“There would have been no ambiguity but what we have now can only be described as a shambolic implementation of a ban.”

