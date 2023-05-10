Noss Nature Reserve reopens following closure last year due to bird flu

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Noss Nature Reserve in Shetland has reopened to the public after it was closed last year due to the bird flu outbreak.

The dramatic island sits on Shetland’s east coast and is popular with tourists who want to see the thousands of seabirds that flock there each summer.

To get to the island, visitors journey across the narrow Noss Sound on a small inflatable boat known as the Noss Ferry.

However, due to an outbreak of bird flu last summer, NatureScot decided to close off Noss and the Isle of May.

This was to protect the thousands of seabirds which live there from contracting bird flu.

Seabird populations have been hard hit by bird flu as it tore through great skua and gannet colonies, including those on Noss.

‘One of the most important seabird colonies’

The threat of bird flu is still high, with wide circulation in the UK general bird population.

To minimise the risk to 201 recorded species on Noss, visitors are now asked to clean and disinfect footwear on arrival and departure.

Restrictions to certain areas of the island have also been implemented to prevent transmission.

Juan Brown, NatureScot operations officer in Shetland, said: “Last year was incredibly difficult as we saw avian flu sweep through our seabird colonies.

“At Noss, we saw the breeding population of great skuas, or bonxies, fall by 78% while breeding numbers of gannets dropped by 17%.

“Closing the island was a very difficult decision, but was necessary in the unprecedented circumstances.

“We’re now looking forward to being able to welcome people back to Noss Nature Reserve to enjoy one of the most important seabird colonies in Scotland.”