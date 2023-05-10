Forres boss Steven MacDonald pleased to capture Mark McLauchlan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres boss Steven MacDonald pleased to capture Mark McLauchlan

The defender has joined the Can-Cans from fellow Breedon Highland League side Buckie Thistle.

By Callum Law
Forres' new signing Mark McLauchlan, left, in action for Buckie Thistle
Forres' new signing Mark McLauchlan, left, in action for Buckie Thistle

Manager Steven MacDonald believes in Mark McLauchlan Forres Mechanics have signed someone with the potential to play at a higher level.

The left-back has joined the Can-Cans on a three-year deal from Buckie Thistle.

McLauchlan is someone MacDonald has had his eye on for a while and he’s pleased to have got his man.

Last season the 21-year-old was a regular for the Jags but this term his game time has been restricted.

Mosset Park boss MacDonald said: “Mark’s someone that’s been on our radar for a while and he had plenty of other options so we’re delighted he’s come to Forres.

“We’ve been a bit light on left-sided players and they can be difficult to get in.

“To sign Mark and Calum Howarth is really pleasing. Although Mark is only 21 he’s got a lot of Highland League experience at a top club so it’s really pleasing to get him.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald is delighted to have signed Mark McLauchlan

“We’ve maybe benefited from the strength of the Buckie squad to some extent.

“Mark played a lot last season but then hasn’t played as much as he would have liked this season.

“But that’s one of those things and we feel lucky that we’ve been able to sign him.

“Everyone knows Mark’s quality, he’s really good on the ball and has lots of energy.

“Mark’s a young lad with the potential to go on achieve a lot in the game and got to a higher level.

“For them it’s about how they quick on and I’m sure Mark will want to do that.”

Can-Cans and Jags busy

McLauchlan is Forres’ third summer signing after they recruited Calum Howarth and Aidan MacDonald on Tuesday.

This deal is also the second transfer between the Can-Cans and Buckie this week with the Jags signing Stuart Knight from their Moray counterparts on Tuesday.

MacDonald added: “Buckie have been very good to deal with. They don’t over-inflate the value of players, they’re realistic.

“We’ve got a good relationship with Buckie and has managed to deal with them.

“It’s been good to get stuff done early and we’re still working on a couple of things.”

