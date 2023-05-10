Forres boss Steven MacDonald pleased to capture Mark McLauchlan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Steven MacDonald believes in Mark McLauchlan Forres Mechanics have signed someone with the potential to play at a higher level.

The left-back has joined the Can-Cans on a three-year deal from Buckie Thistle.

McLauchlan is someone MacDonald has had his eye on for a while and he’s pleased to have got his man.

Last season the 21-year-old was a regular for the Jags but this term his game time has been restricted.

Mosset Park boss MacDonald said: “Mark’s someone that’s been on our radar for a while and he had plenty of other options so we’re delighted he’s come to Forres.

“We’ve been a bit light on left-sided players and they can be difficult to get in.

“To sign Mark and Calum Howarth is really pleasing. Although Mark is only 21 he’s got a lot of Highland League experience at a top club so it’s really pleasing to get him.

“We’ve maybe benefited from the strength of the Buckie squad to some extent.

“Mark played a lot last season but then hasn’t played as much as he would have liked this season.

“But that’s one of those things and we feel lucky that we’ve been able to sign him.

“Everyone knows Mark’s quality, he’s really good on the ball and has lots of energy.

“Mark’s a young lad with the potential to go on achieve a lot in the game and got to a higher level.

“For them it’s about how they quick on and I’m sure Mark will want to do that.”

Can-Cans and Jags busy

McLauchlan is Forres’ third summer signing after they recruited Calum Howarth and Aidan MacDonald on Tuesday.

This deal is also the second transfer between the Can-Cans and Buckie this week with the Jags signing Stuart Knight from their Moray counterparts on Tuesday.

MacDonald added: “Buckie have been very good to deal with. They don’t over-inflate the value of players, they’re realistic.

“We’ve got a good relationship with Buckie and has managed to deal with them.

“It’s been good to get stuff done early and we’re still working on a couple of things.”