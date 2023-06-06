Environment Washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach sparks concern due to nearby dog footprints A visitor to the beach said she was concerned about unsuspecting dog walkers on the beauty spot. By Cameron Roy June 6 2023, 10.06pm Share Washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach sparks concern due to nearby dog footprints Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/environment/5815075/donmouth-beach-washed-up-animal/ Copy Link 0 comment Washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach sparks concern due to nearby dog footprints. Image: Serena Rae. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach has sparked concerns after dog footprints were spotted nearby. Serena Rae, from Bridge of Don, had been taking a stroll on the beach on Tuesday when she came across the mysterious dead animal. She was walking on the north side of Donmouth Beach, nearby a hut made of sticks, when she spotted it. “I was a bit scared as I have never seen a dead animal like that”, she said. “Then I just zoomed in and took a picture. “The footprints in the picture are a bit concerning that a dog has been let up that close, or maybe their dog was far away and they didn’t realise.” Donmouth Beach. Image: Alastair Gammack What animal washed up on Donmouth Beach? Miss Rae, a 27-year-old nursery worker, often walks along the beach, but never usually that far north. It is not yet known what the animal is, although it appears to be a dolphin or seal. “I wouldn’t be very pleased if my dog went near it because my mum has a dog”, said Miss Rae. “I don’t know how it has been washed up as well, as there are stones in the way – like boulders.” On Monday, two dolphins were returned to sea after becoming stranded at Fraserburgh Beach. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
