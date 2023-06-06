Washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach sparks concern due to nearby dog footprints

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach has sparked concerns after dog footprints were spotted nearby.

Serena Rae, from Bridge of Don, had been taking a stroll on the beach on Tuesday when she came across the mysterious dead animal.

She was walking on the north side of Donmouth Beach, nearby a hut made of sticks, when she spotted it.

“I was a bit scared as I have never seen a dead animal like that”, she said.

“Then I just zoomed in and took a picture.

“The footprints in the picture are a bit concerning that a dog has been let up that close, or maybe their dog was far away and they didn’t realise.”

What animal washed up on Donmouth Beach?

Miss Rae, a 27-year-old nursery worker, often walks along the beach, but never usually that far north.

It is not yet known what the animal is, although it appears to be a dolphin or seal.

“I wouldn’t be very pleased if my dog went near it because my mum has a dog”, said Miss Rae.

“I don’t know how it has been washed up as well, as there are stones in the way – like boulders.”

On Monday, two dolphins were returned to sea after becoming stranded at Fraserburgh Beach.