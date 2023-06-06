Washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach sparks concern due to nearby dog footprints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach sparks concern due to nearby dog footprints

A visitor to the beach said she was concerned about unsuspecting dog walkers on the beauty spot.

By Cameron Roy
Image of washed up carcass.
Washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach sparks concern due to nearby dog footprints. Image: Serena Rae.

A washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach has sparked concerns after dog footprints were spotted nearby.

Serena Rae, from Bridge of Don, had been taking a stroll on the beach on Tuesday when she came across the mysterious dead animal.

She was walking on the north side of Donmouth Beach, nearby a hut made of sticks, when she spotted it.

“I was a bit scared as I have never seen a dead animal like that”, she said.

“Then I just zoomed in and took a picture.

“The footprints in the picture are a bit concerning that a dog has been let up that close, or maybe their dog was far away and they didn’t realise.”

Donmouth Beach. Image: Alastair Gammack

What animal washed up on Donmouth Beach?

Miss Rae, a 27-year-old nursery worker, often walks along the beach, but never usually that far north.

It is not yet known what the animal is, although it appears to be a dolphin or seal.

“I wouldn’t be very pleased if my dog went near it because my mum has a dog”, said Miss Rae.

“I don’t know how it has been washed up as well, as there are stones in the way – like boulders.”

On Monday, two dolphins were returned to sea after becoming stranded at Fraserburgh Beach.

