NHS Shetland once again records highest number of Covid cases since start of the pandemic

NHS Shetland has once again recorded its highest number of new Covid cases in a 24 hour period.

The health board reported 23 new cases, which is the highest number since records began last March.

This number was also recorded on Tuesday this week.

Despite this rise in cases, there is no one being treated in hospital by NHS Shetland for the virus.

Case rates across Scotland remain high, with 3,090 recorded in the last 24 hours.

There are 785 people in hospital across the country, 64 of whom require intensive care treatment.

A further 19 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

3,606,612 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 3,090 to 698,962 Sadly 19 more people who tested positive have died (9,467 in total) Latest update ➡️https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/hWPzt3dfPp — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 19, 2021

Regional breakdown

Though cases in Shetland are high, cases in Orkney and the Western Isles have dropped in recent days.

Both health boards are now reporting five new cases, with no one in their hospitals being treated for the virus.

NHS Grampian has recorded the fourth highest number of Covid cases today with 288.

Despite a jump in hospital admissions yesterday, this has decreased slightly to 77. There are 10 people still in intensive care.

Across NHS Highland, 178 cases have been recorded. Similarly to NHS Grampian, hospital admissions have decreased after yesterday’s spike to 35.

Vaccination roll-out

With booster jabs being rolled out across the country, the number of people being vaccinated against Covid-19 is continuing to rise.

1,342,841 people have now had both initial vaccinations and their winter booster, though there are ongoing issues with people in rural areas booking appointments online.

There are 3,935,095 people who have had both doses of the initial jab, and 4,331,544 who have had their first.