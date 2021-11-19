NHS Shetland once again records highest number of Covid cases since start of the pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Shetland once again records highest number of Covid cases since start of the pandemic

By Lauren Robertson
November 19, 2021, 3:10 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 3:17 pm

NHS Shetland has once again recorded its highest number of new Covid cases in a 24 hour period.

The health board reported 23 new cases, which is the highest number since records began last March.

This number was also recorded on Tuesday this week.

Despite this rise in cases, there is no one being treated in hospital by NHS Shetland for the virus.

Case rates across Scotland remain high, with 3,090 recorded in the last 24 hours.

There are 785 people in hospital across the country, 64 of whom require intensive care treatment.

A further 19 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Regional breakdown

Though cases in Shetland are high, cases in Orkney and the Western Isles have dropped in recent days.

Both health boards are now reporting five new cases, with no one in their hospitals being treated for the virus.

NHS Grampian has recorded the fourth highest number of Covid cases today with 288.

Despite a jump in hospital admissions yesterday, this has decreased slightly to 77. There are 10 people still in intensive care.

Across NHS Highland, 178 cases have been recorded. Similarly to NHS Grampian, hospital admissions have decreased after yesterday’s spike to 35.

Vaccination roll-out

With booster jabs being rolled out across the country, the number of people being vaccinated against Covid-19 is continuing to rise.

1,342,841 people have now had both initial vaccinations and their winter booster, though there are ongoing issues with people in rural areas booking appointments online. 

There are 3,935,095 people who have had both doses of the initial jab, and 4,331,544 who have had their first.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]