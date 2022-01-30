Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Met Office issues third weather warning ahead of Storm Corrie as ice predicted

By Michelle Henderson
January 30, 2022, 3:50 pm Updated: January 30, 2022, 3:56 pm
The latest warning by the Met Office is the third of its kind to be imposed across the region.
Forecasters have issued a third weather warning across the north and north-east as the country braces for a bleak start to the working week.

The Met Office have imposed a yellow weather warning for ice, covering the the majority of the Highlands and Grampian regions.

Forecasters are predicting a spell of wintry showers amidst the turmoil of Storm Corrie leading to the formation of ice on untreated roads.

The warnings is the third of its kind to be imposed on the region as communities brace for a second day of adverse weather.

A yellow weather warning is currently in force across the whole of mainland Scotland, the Western Isles and parts of England, with forecasters warning of disruptions to travel and coastal flooding.

Gale force winds uprooted trees and tore down power lines, leaving thousands of properties without power.

The warning will remain in place until noon tomorrow.

An amber warning has also been put in place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and the Western Isles, which will come into affect from 5pm.

High winds are expected to cause significant damage and lead to lengthy delays to public transport.

Residents are also being braced for further power cuts over the next 24 hours.

SSEN engineers have been working none stop to restore power to thousands of households across norther Scotland after strong winds led to more than 200 faults.

When will the ice warning come into affect?

The yellow weather warning will remain in place from midnight tonight until 10am on Monday morning.

The weather will impact communities across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as well as the wider Highlands and Moray areas.

Commuters can expect some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injury.

