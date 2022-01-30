Met Office issues third weather warning ahead of Storm Corrie as ice predicted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forecasters have issued a third weather warning across the north and north-east as the country braces for a bleak start to the working week.

The Met Office have imposed a yellow weather warning for ice, covering the the majority of the Highlands and Grampian regions.

Forecasters are predicting a spell of wintry showers amidst the turmoil of Storm Corrie leading to the formation of ice on untreated roads.

The warnings is the third of its kind to be imposed on the region as communities brace for a second day of adverse weather.

A yellow weather warning is currently in force across the whole of mainland Scotland, the Western Isles and parts of England, with forecasters warning of disruptions to travel and coastal flooding.

The warning will remain in place until noon tomorrow.

An amber warning has also been put in place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and the Western Isles, which will come into affect from 5pm.

High winds are expected to cause significant damage and lead to lengthy delays to public transport.

Residents are also being braced for further power cuts over the next 24 hours.

SSEN engineers have been working none stop to restore power to thousands of households across norther Scotland after strong winds led to more than 200 faults.

When will the ice warning come into affect?

The yellow weather warning will remain in place from midnight tonight until 10am on Monday morning.

The weather will impact communities across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as well as the wider Highlands and Moray areas.

Commuters can expect some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injury.