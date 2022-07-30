‘Lively, that’s for sure’: Tide Lines singer reveals what’s special about the Belladrum audience

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tide Lines lead vocalist Robert Robertson revealed what the band loves about performing in front of a Scottish audience ahead of their set at Belladrum.

The Glasgow-based band took to the Garden Stage on Friday night, grinning as crowds of thousands sang their songs along with them.

Ross Wilson, Alasdair Turner and Fergus Munro join Mr Robertson to make up the band, all of whom have roots in the Scottish Highlands.

Those roots run through their music, and a true appreciation for the region could be felt as the lyrics of Far Side of the World and The Young and the Restless spread across the festival.

Mr Robertson said being back at Belladrum was “particularly special”: “It’s great to be back.

“I’ve been saying to everyone it’s just great to be back out on the road anywhere, but Belladrum is obviously, coming from the Highlands, it’s a particularly special one.”

‘They’re reacting to the music’

The singer, who is originally from Lochaber, said he might be a tad biased when it comes to his love of Scottish audiences.

“In the Highlands in particular, I’m biased obviously, but I think you can get a good crowd up here,” he said.

He added that Scottish audiences interact with the band in a special way: “They’re always lively that’s for sure and I think they’re always pretty engaged.

“They’re not lively for the sake of just jumping around and going nuts, you can feel that they’re reacting to the music.”

Rivers in the Light

Tide Lines recently released a new single, Rivers in the Light, which was well received by the Belladrum crowd, many of whom already knew the lyrics by heart.

This is what the band had hoped for, with Mr Robertson saying before the performance: “I’m looking forward to playing that because it’s new, it’s fresh, and I’m excited and probably slightly anxious to see how the audience reacts to it.”