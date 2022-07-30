Commonwealth Games record not enough for Cuminestown cyclist Neah Evans to reach gold medal race on the track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Other sports

Commonwealth Games record not enough for Cuminestown cyclist Neah Evans to reach gold medal race on the track

By Jamie Durent
July 30, 2022, 12:38 pm Updated: July 30, 2022, 1:07 pm
Scotland's Neah Evans during the Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire
Neah Evans set a new Commonwealth Games record in the women’s individual pursuit but it was only enough for a place in the bronze medal race.

Cuminestown rider Evans set a time of 3:23.476 in her heat, which gave her a strong chance of making the final.

However New Zealand’s Bethany Botha proceeded to smash that by more than three seconds to advance as the gold medal race.

Then in the final head-to-head of the heats, Australian Maeve Plouffe pipped Evans by just over a second to book her place against Botha.

Evans, who picked up a silver and bronze at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018, will race another Australian Sarah Roy on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere on the track on Saturday morning, Forres’ Lauren Bell was eliminated at the last-16 stage of the women’s individual sprint.

