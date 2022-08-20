Man, 50, in hospital after car rolled down embankment off A82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man, 50, in hospital after car rolled down embankment off A82

By Lauren Robertson
August 20, 2022, 4:00 pm
A 50-year-old man remains in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a crash on the A82 north of Tyndrum.

Emergency services responded to reports of the one-car crash on the Glasgow to Fort William road just after 11am on Friday.

The man’s white Porsche GT3 had left the carriageway and rolled down an embankment about one mile north of the village.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken by heli-med to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. His condition is now described as stable.

A stretch of the A82 was closed between Tyndrum and Bridge of Orchy for around seven hours while emergency services conducted investigations.

Police now want to talk to anyone who might have seen the car before the crash to help them establish what happened.

Road policing officer Fraser Easton said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash to get in touch.

“I am also asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could assist our inquiries to contact us.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1074 of August 19.

