Man, 50, in hospital after car rolled down embankment off A82

A 50-year-old man remains in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a crash on the A82 north of Tyndrum.

Emergency services responded to reports of the one-car crash on the Glasgow to Fort William road just after 11am on Friday.

The man’s white Porsche GT3 had left the carriageway and rolled down an embankment about one mile north of the village.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken by heli-med to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. His condition is now described as stable.

A stretch of the A82 was closed between Tyndrum and Bridge of Orchy for around seven hours while emergency services conducted investigations.

Police now want to talk to anyone who might have seen the car before the crash to help them establish what happened.

Road policing officer Fraser Easton said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash to get in touch.

“I am also asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could assist our inquiries to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1074 of August 19.